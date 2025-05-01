Over 1.2 million people have died in the Ukraine-Russia war. It must stop, but there is a lack of urgency in Ukraine and Russia. President Zelensky suggested he might have the parade blown up, and a lawmaker is threatening a decade of assassinations if a peace deal is reached.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called May 9th a ‘sacred holyday’, and expressed hope that Kiev will also respect the 3-day truce he offered.

Putin also said that the proposal for a ceasefire on Victory Day is ‘the beginning of direct negotiations with Ukraine without preconditions’, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky has openly threatened to target the Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9.

Kiev had rebuked a 3-day truce, and called for an immediate, unconditional 30-day truce instead.

Zelensky Threatens the Russian Victory Day Parade

“They are now concerned that their parade is in jeopardy and rightly so,” Zelensky remarked in the clip below, referring to the event scheduled for May 9 in Red Square. “What they should worry about is that this war continues.”

Zelensky’s most significant weaknesses are his personality and his tendency to vacillate on his commitments. I doubt he would blow up the parade. It would be an act of terror. Innocent families attend the parade.

Is Vladimir ‘unconditional ceasefire’ Zelensky hinting at an attack on Russia’s Victory Day parade? Reminder that Xi and Modi will be attending Perhaps it’s time for the West to rein in its rogue operative pic.twitter.com/34dbyPodKb — RT (@RT_com) April 29, 2025

Promise of a False Flag Operation

RT claims that MP Roman Kostenko, secretary of the country’s parliamentary Defense Committee, stated in an interview on Tuesday that Kiev possesses the necessary weapon systems to blow up the Russian Victory Day parade and planning “would not be difficult.”

The same lawmaker recently suggested that if the two nations were to reach a peace agreement, Kiev’s secret services might embark on a decades-long campaign of assassinations against Russian officials.

The Parade Will Go On

Peskov said on Wednesday that the parade would go ahead, which Russians would proudly watch, according to the state news agency Tass.

Putin’s spokesman also said that any peace deal must be concluded with Ukraine, not the U.S., but expressed gratitude to the Trump administration for its role in talks.

Peskov added that Russia is ready for direct negotiations with Ukraine, but there is no response from Kyiv yet. However, Zelensky had said Tuesday that Moscow must take clear steps to end the war, and an unconditional and full ceasefire must be the first step towards that.

