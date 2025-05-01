Majority of Able-Bodied People Added to Medicaid Since 2012 Don’t Work

The Foundation for Government Accountability (FGA) reports that Medicaid enrollment has increased by 60% since 2012, with a significant portion of this growth driven by able-bodied adults, including those earning 138% above the poverty line. This expansion has led to concerns about the program’s sustainability and whether resources are being diverted from the most vulnerable populations.

Most of the able-bodied, including those above the poverty line, don’t work. That shouldn’t surprise anyone. If they work, they will be above the poverty line and won’t collect. They’re incentivized not to work. The system needs fixing.

While 41 states, including the District of Columbia, have adopted Medicaid expansion, 19 states have not.

Medicaid is in danger of collapse.

How is it that since 2012, there has been a 60% increase in Medicaid enrollment, yet the general population has only increased 6%?@RepBrecheen – “We have an explosion of people on Medicaid… that are able-bodied individuals…” Watch Fine Point with @ChanelRion Weeknights… pic.twitter.com/fgkjSWQG00 — One America News (@OANN) May 1, 2025

