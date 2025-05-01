Majority of Able-Bodied People Added to Medicaid Since 2012 Don’t Work

By
M Dowling
-
0
13

The Foundation for Government Accountability (FGA) reports that Medicaid enrollment has increased by 60% since 2012, with a significant portion of this growth driven by able-bodied adults, including those earning 138% above the poverty line. This expansion has led to concerns about the program’s sustainability and whether resources are being diverted from the most vulnerable populations.

Most of the able-bodied, including those above the poverty line, don’t work. That shouldn’t surprise anyone. If they work, they will be above the poverty line and won’t collect. They’re incentivized not to work. The system needs fixing.

While 41 states, including the District of Columbia, have adopted Medicaid expansion, 19 states have not.

Medicaid is in danger of collapse.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments