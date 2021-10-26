J6 Mystery Man Spent 2 Days Inciting a Riot – Not Arrested – Taken Off the Wanted List

By
M. Dowling
-
1

The bombshell story of Ray Epps out of Revolver News was discussed on Tucker this afternoon.

This past week, Rep. Thomas Massie questioned Merrick Garland about the mysterious Ray Epps who appeared to incite the storming of the Capitol both on the 5th and 6th. He hasn’t been arrested and, as Revolver News discovered, he’s been taken off the FBI Most Wanted for J6 list.

On January 5th, Epps can be heard on a video saying, “I don’t even like to say it because I’ll be arrested. I’ll say it. We need to go into the Capitol.”

On the 6th, he’s on another video and he says, “We’re here to defend the Constitution” and “We need to go into the Capitol.”

Revolver News discovered that Epps was quietly scrubbed from the FBI’s January 6 ‘most wanted’ list. The investigation was lengthy but briefly, they wrote:

“Then, on July 1, between the hours of 3:37 a.m. and 5:55 p.m., the FBI finally took action on Ray Epps,” Revolver News reported. “But not to prosecute him, or to announce a sweeping investigation or FBI SWAT raid on Epps’s house for all of his phones and electronics. Instead, someone at the FBI quietly and stealthily purged every trace of Ray Epps from the Capitol Riots Most Wanted database.”

“Using the Wayback Machine from archive.org, we see that from January 8, 2021 until 3:37 a.m. on July 1, every archived version of the FBI.gov website shows Ray Epps as Suspect 16,” the report continued. “The below photo is just a snapshot sample from February 16, 2021 — but users can view the Web Archive themselves to witness the Ray Epps purge occurring sometime between 3:37 a.m. and 5:55 p.m. on July 1. That would be during the FBI workday.”

Ray Epps was one of the main instigators and he was secretly removed from the Capitol Hill’s Most Wanted List. Lastly, Ray Epps appears to have worked alongside several individuals — many of them suspiciously unindicted — to carry out a breach of the police barricades. That began the flood of MAGA protesters into the Capitol.

Ray Epps is free, never arrested and never charged.

This is the clip of Rep. Massie grilling the “I know-nothing,’ Garland.

January 5th:

January 6th:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

1 COMMENT

  1. Finding the real instigator of the January 6th First Amendment protest cannot be allowed to happen. It’s contrary to the Leftist Democrat’s real agenda. Nothing to see here, don’t look behind the curtain!

Leave a Reply