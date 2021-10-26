J6 Mystery Man Spent 2 Days Inciting a Riot – Not Arrested – Taken Off the Wanted List

















The bombshell story of Ray Epps out of Revolver News was discussed on Tucker this afternoon.

This past week, Rep. Thomas Massie questioned Merrick Garland about the mysterious Ray Epps who appeared to incite the storming of the Capitol both on the 5th and 6th. He hasn’t been arrested and, as Revolver News discovered, he’s been taken off the FBI Most Wanted for J6 list.

On January 5th, Epps can be heard on a video saying, “I don’t even like to say it because I’ll be arrested. I’ll say it. We need to go into the Capitol.”

On the 6th, he’s on another video and he says, “We’re here to defend the Constitution” and “We need to go into the Capitol.”

Revolver News discovered that Epps was quietly scrubbed from the FBI’s January 6 ‘most wanted’ list. The investigation was lengthy but briefly, they wrote:

“Then, on July 1, between the hours of 3:37 a.m. and 5:55 p.m., the FBI finally took action on Ray Epps,” Revolver News reported. “But not to prosecute him, or to announce a sweeping investigation or FBI SWAT raid on Epps’s house for all of his phones and electronics. Instead, someone at the FBI quietly and stealthily purged every trace of Ray Epps from the Capitol Riots Most Wanted database.”

“Using the Wayback Machine from archive.org, we see that from January 8, 2021 until 3:37 a.m. on July 1, every archived version of the FBI.gov website shows Ray Epps as Suspect 16,” the report continued. “The below photo is just a snapshot sample from February 16, 2021 — but users can view the Web Archive themselves to witness the Ray Epps purge occurring sometime between 3:37 a.m. and 5:55 p.m. on July 1. That would be during the FBI workday.”

Ray Epps was one of the main instigators and he was secretly removed from the Capitol Hill’s Most Wanted List. Lastly, Ray Epps appears to have worked alongside several individuals — many of them suspiciously unindicted — to carry out a breach of the police barricades. That began the flood of MAGA protesters into the Capitol.

Ray Epps is free, never arrested and never charged.

Must Watch!@DarrenJBeattie Joins Tucker Carlson To Discuss Today’s Bombshell Revolver News Investigative Piece On 1/6 Who Is Ray Epps? https://t.co/6bbWmMWKxX pic.twitter.com/00LO9LS2OV — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) October 26, 2021

This is the clip of Rep. Massie grilling the “I know-nothing,’ Garland.

I questioned Attorney General Garland about whether there were Federal Agents present on 1/6 and whether they agitated to go into the Capitol. Attorney General Garland refused to answer. pic.twitter.com/RHq3Yd2pbu — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) October 21, 2021

January 5th:

The January 6th video I showed AG Garland, which he refused to comment on, now has 2.7 million views. The article linked here might explain why he won’t tell us if assets of the federal government were present and encouraging others to enter the Capitol: https://t.co/57L1X0VDyz https://t.co/KIrnI4NTzv — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) October 25, 2021

January 6th:

