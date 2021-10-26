Joe Biden Is Adrift and So Is the USA

















CNN Admits Biden has taken more personal travel days than any President in decades. While they didn’t mention his daily schedule, it is clear that when he is in the White House, he does nothing or gives a couple of speeches or attends a meeting.

CNN Reports:

A CNN analysis of Biden’s public schedule indicates the President has spent a significant amount of time away from the White House, particularly on weekends, since his January inauguration. Including this weekend’s trip to Delaware, Biden has taken 35 personal trips and spent all or part of 108 of his first 276 days in office at one of his Delaware homes or at Camp David in Maryland. That includes partial days, like Friday — when he spent the day at the White House and departed in the evening.

Sixty-nine of those 108 days away from Washington were spent at his home in Wilmington, spread over 23 visits; seven days at his Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, beach house over two visits; and 32 days at Camp David over 10 visits. …

He’s not running the government anyway.

He makes a fool of himself wherever he goes but the media covers for him and seems blessedly unaware.

At a New Jersey rally for Governor Murphy, Biden coughed into his hand and then shook peoples’ hands with the cough-infected hand. He doesn’t know what he’s doing.

Maskless Biden coughs into his hand and then goes around shaking other people’s hands.pic.twitter.com/hLRlPbaWRp — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 25, 2021

He doesn’t know what he’s saying.

I mean, Biden can’t even read his teleprompter now. This just keeps getting more embarrassing. Let’s go Brandon! pic.twitter.com/5F3Zvu9Isz — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 25, 2021

Biden told the fake Amtrak story for the fifth time, claiming, “Swear to God true story.” CNN even admitted it was false. The man in the story, Mr. Negri, had retired before Biden was a VP, making this impossible.

Biden lies constantly Watch:

