After the Election, NJ Gov Murphy Will Impose a Universal COV Mandate

An adviser to New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy told a Project Veritas undercover reporter that he plans to impose a state-wide COVID vaccine mandate AFTER re-election.
“He [Murphy] is going to do it [COVID vaccine mandate], but he couldn’t do it before the election because of the independents and the undecided.”
After he published it, Murphy’s office threatened Mr. O’Keefe.
Watch:
View this post on Instagram
After he published this, the Governor’s officer THREATENED Mr. O’Keefe:
View this post on Instagram
Well then if the NJ residents vote this character in office again, then they deserve and reap what they sow.
I hear people all the time say that the founding fathers are rolling in their graves over the direction that Amerika has taken. I disagree; I think the would say that we have what we deserve!
It’s not just the Independent voters that clown of a governor is afraid of losing. It’s the African-American and Latino voters in New Jersey’s big cities (Newark, Camden, Atlantic City).. If they find out that Murphy is going to institute mask and vaccine mandates if he’s reelected, they will stay away from the polls by the thousands and then Murphy will be TOAST!. Thank God for James O’Keefe and Project Veritas!