After the Election, NJ Gov Murphy Will Impose a Universal COV Mandate

















An adviser to New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy told a Project Veritas undercover reporter that he plans to impose a state-wide COVID vaccine mandate AFTER re-election.

“He [Murphy] is going to do it [COVID vaccine mandate], but he couldn’t do it before the election because of the independents and the undecided.”

After he published it, Murphy’s office threatened Mr. O’Keefe.

Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James O’Keefe (@jamesokeefeiii)

After he published this, the Governor’s officer THREATENED Mr. O’Keefe:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James O’Keefe (@jamesokeefeiii)

