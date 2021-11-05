J6 Prisoners Deserve Civil Rights & Due Process

















An Epoch Times commentary states, “Under Biden’s rule, for the first time in our history, normalizing the denial of civil rights and civil liberties based on ideology, not wrongdoing, is presented as a noble cause. Equal justice under the law for the Biden Department of Justice has taken a giant leap backward in embracing the medieval notion of might makes right in glorifying the denial of civil rights for political opponents. It is shameful and dangerous.”

It does appear to be the case. Most of the people in the Capitol on January 6th paraded around and trespassed. Rioters are something else, but, even in their case, why are they treated differently from Antifa and Black Lives Matter, violent communist organizations?

They are not getting due process and everyone deserves that. We give it to terrorists who killed nearly 3,000 people.

Watch:

