Speaker Pelosi Is Putting Paid Leave Back in Her Socialist Bill

















Speaker Pelosi is putting paid family and medical leave back in the socialist spending bill. Illegal aliens will be eligible too, of course.

“As we are reviewing priorities and at the urging of many members of the Caucus, I have asked the Ways and Means Committee for its legislation for Paid Family and Medical Leave to be included in this morning’s hearing,” Pelosi wrote in a letter.

Pelosi said that she was aware of pushback against certain parts of the bill (undoubtedly referring to Joe Manchin). “Because I have been informed by a Senator of opposition to a few of the priorities contained in our bill,” she wrote, “and because we must have legislation agreed to by the House and the Senate in the final version of the Build Back Better Act that we will send to the President’s desk, we must strive to find common ground in the legislation.”

According to Fox News, Sen. Manchin said on Wednesday he was unaware that Pelosi intended to add paid leave back into the bill.

In the meantime, Senator Manchin is being hounded by the communist Sunrise radicals.

BREAKING – Young climate activists with @sunrisemvmt confronted Sen. Manchin as he stepped off his yacht this morning. “We want to live!” they say. This comes after Manchin once again declines @POTUS’ Build Back Better Act, holding hostage significant investments in climate. pic.twitter.com/oT82sXiFZw — John Paul Mejia 🌅 (@johnpaul_mejia) November 4, 2021

