88% of People Dying from COV in Scotland Are Vaccinated

















The Public Health data for Scotland, a very highly vaxxed country, indicates that in the last four weeks, 88% of COVID deaths and 77% of hospitalizations were of people who are vaccinated.

Another 64% of alleged Covid-19 cases from October 2nd through to October 29th are of the vaccinated.

If Scotland’s Public Health data is in any way accurate, the vaccines should be banned until we know more about them.

The Covid-19 Statistical Report is a weekly report on Covid-19 data published by Public Health Scotland, and the latest update published November 3rd confirms that things are getting worse for the fully vaccinated population by the week while things improve for the not-vaccinated population.

In this chart, the vaccinated account for 11,416 COV cases. The not-vaccinated population accounted for less than half the amount, recording 5,655 cases.

Hospitalizations are worse. The not-vaccinated population equals 552, the partly vaccinated population is 75, and the fully vaccinated population is 1731.

Table 20 shows the deaths. The total number of alleged Covid-19 deaths by vaccination status between September 25th and October 22nd, 2021 as confirmed by table 20 of the PHS report were as follows: 64 not-vaccinated COV deaths; 12 deaths among the partly vaccinated; 454 deaths among fully vaccinated.

