J6 Prosecutor Warns That He Could Arrest Thousands

The infamous J6 prosecutor, Matthew Graves, made a deeply disturbing comment at a press conference.

What he says in the clip below is outrageous. Graves must think the US is a police state.

He suggests he will arrest or could arrest thousands of people who were inside an area that was allegedly off-bounds at the Capitol. How many even realized they broke the law, and how many were ushered in by the police?

This is an administration that turns trespassing into domestic terrorism.

“An important note, when it comes to our prosecutions about those who remained outside the building,” Graves said, “we have used our prosecutorial discretion to primarily focus on those who entered the building are those who engaged in violent or corrupt conduct on capital grounds,” he said.

“But if a person knowingly entered the restricted area without authorization, they had already committed a federal crime,” he added. “Make no mistake, thousands of people occupied the area that they were not authorized to be present in the first place.”

So, what is the plan if it’s a federal crime? Is he going to arrest thousands more people to pretend it was an insurrection and not a rally? Primarily, it was a rally, and the Left is lying about that. Perhaps it’s a threat.

In fact, by the time most went into so-called restricted areas, there were no signs. Therefore, it’s not trespass.

He thinks he has the right to treat minor acts of trespass as a serious federal crime. Arresting and over-charging people for trespass, especially if they didn’t realize it, is an abuse of power.

Graves is tyrannical.

Part of what is going on here is discouraging any resistance, including something as legal as a rally.

WATCH: January 6th Protestor POV! 5 minute short film showing the first moments of the Jan 6 protest in chronological order. Thanks to the work of January 6th investigators, you can now watch how the protest devolved into a riot from the point of view of a protestor… pic.twitter.com/4YZSMaLmPz — InvestigateJ6 (@InvestigateJ6) November 18, 2023

