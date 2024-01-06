J6 Prosecutor Warns That He Could Arrest Thousands

The infamous J6 prosecutor, Matthew Graves, made a deeply disturbing comment at a press conference.

What he says in the clip below is outrageous. Graves must think the US is a police state.

He suggests he will arrest or could arrest thousands of people who were inside an area that was allegedly off-bounds at the Capitol. How many even realized they broke the law, and how many were ushered in by the police?

This is an administration that turns trespassing into domestic terrorism.

“An important note, when it comes to our prosecutions about those who remained outside the building,” Graves said, “we have used our prosecutorial discretion to primarily focus on those who entered the building are those who engaged in violent or corrupt conduct on capital grounds,” he said.

“But if a person knowingly entered the restricted area without authorization, they had already committed a federal crime,” he added. “Make no mistake, thousands of people occupied the area that they were not authorized to be present in the first place.”

So, what is the plan if it’s a federal crime? Is he going to arrest thousands more people to pretend it was an insurrection and not a rally? Primarily, it was a rally, and the Left is lying about that. Perhaps it’s a threat.

In fact, by the time most went into so-called restricted areas, there were no signs. Therefore, it’s not trespass.

He thinks he has the right to treat minor acts of trespass as a serious federal crime. Arresting and over-charging people for trespass, especially if they didn’t realize it, is an abuse of power.

Graves is tyrannical.

Part of what is going on here is discouraging any resistance, including something as legal as a rally.


Anonymous
Guest
Anonymous
1 minute ago

Well, just darn. Guess this guy will have to go on the list as one of the leftwing lunatics that really does need to be shipped to Greenland SOONEST to show us how powerful Leftism really is ~ converting ice into palaces ~ that sort of thing.

They've already gone after people who were never there, never left home, and have no idea what it was all about.

They’ve already gone after people who were never there, never left home, and have no idea what it was all about.

0
Reply
Ed Cane
Guest
Ed Cane
11 minutes ago

Tyrannical globalists. Just like the tyrannical regime of England in he 1770's. Someone get a rope.

4
Reply
G T
Guest
G T
11 minutes ago

They want civil war…

4
Reply
Anonymous
Guest
Anonymous
1 hour ago

Anyone that has ever stood up for liberty and justice is a target of the biden administrations department of injustice.

No other way to phrase their actions.
Ludicrous!

No other way to phrase their actions.
Ludicrous!

5
Reply
