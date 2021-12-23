J6 Tunnel Video Released of the Brutal Beating of Victoria White

By
M Dowling
-
1

Victoria White from Rochester, Minnesota attended the Stop the Steal rally in DC on January 6th, 2021. She was arrested after the attack on the Capitol after she was pushed into the infamous tunnel and beaten by an out-of-control officer. The Capitol police attacked her with batons after she was pushed into the tunnel and tried to get out.

According to her attorney Joseph McBride:

She is hit approximately thirty-five times over the course of 4 minutes and 30 seconds while appearing to be begging for mercy the entire time. She is hit with the baton while facing away. She is hit with the baton while facing forward. She is speared and poked with the baton about the face so as to inflict maximum pain. She collapses more than once and is stood up by the officers only to be maced and beaten again. At some point, White-shirt puts away his baton, not because he is showing mercy because he has a clear avenue to her face. As such, he unloads on the defenseless woman punching her five times in five seconds, directly in the face, with all of his might.

Not once in the DOJ report do they mention the brutal beating she received at the hands of the Capitol Police. They seem to have filed a false report of the incident.

A cop in a white shirt hit her violently with all of his might. He is probably one of the people who got a medal from Pelosi.

Same clip via The Gateway Pundit:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

1 COMMENT

  1. What I see is a Police Force that has lost all control of the situation. That is a function of Leadership and at the top of the Capitol food chain is Nancy Pelosi who refused the National Guard troops President Trump offered to ensure this wouldn’t happen. Pelosi had to ensure the “riot” happened because without it there was the potential for the Fraudulent Votes not to be counted which would have sent the Election to the House where the Democrats and Traitor Joe would have lost. As far as I’m concerned, Nancy Pelosi needs to be thoroughly investigated. From where I stand, she looks like a Traitor who is also under the influence of CCP Money.

Leave a Reply