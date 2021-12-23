EPA Has a Plan to Force Electric Cars Down Your Throat by 2026

















The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced Monday that all new cars that aren’t electric must average 55 miles per gallon by 2026.

If manufacturers don’t do it, they will be fined. That means Americans will pay exorbitant prices.

“We are setting robust and rigorous standards that will aggressively reduce the pollution that is harming people and our planet — and save families money at the same time,” says EPA comrade Michael Regan.

The punitive Biden cabal wants to punish and restrain Americans who buy the car they want. These totalitarians hate the free market, individualism, choice, and they want to force you to buy an electric car or have no car at all, preferably none at all.

But don’t worry, they’re saving you money as they force through their ridiculous, energy-destroying policies.

They are putting out rules that are actually laws so they can circumvent congress with unelected bureaucrats in agencies.

Currently, only the hybrids, the Toyota Prius and the Hyundai Ioniq, meet the requirements. It’s just like Russia with no choice. You will own a commie car.

People aren’t buying them right now because they don’t want them.

As Biden causes gas to rise, he will make you buy expensive cars you don’t want in order to save you money.

Confused yet?

People with families won’t want these cars as family cars.

The mandate of 55 mpg would likely put hybrid SUVs, and pick-ups out of business. In order to make any car that gets 55 mpg, they would have to make the rest of it cheap and tinny.

All-electric cars are too expensive for the average American. You could buy a BMW iNext and most dealers make you call for a price – that’s how expensive it gets. It only goes 285 miles.

Basically, the government Marxists want to make gas cars as expensive as electric. Brilliant!

Ultimately, they want the peasants out of their cars and onto disgusting public transportation. Cars will be for the elite. Please understand that these Marxists plan to destroy our way of life for the climate or something.

These electric cars need a lot of fossil fuel to manufacture them and keep them going.

All the cars will be very expensive and the average American family that makes $56,000 a year eventually won’t have a car. See how that all works. They want few cars, few guns, and they want you to shut up as they take away your rights. Thank a Democrat.

