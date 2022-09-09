“Jack-booted Gestapo” Raided the Homes of 35 Trump Allies

The homes of 35 senior Trump allies were raided yesterday. Anyone who disagrees with the White House is a target. Team Biden terrorizes anyone supporting Donald Trump, inventing crimes or overcharging and over-prosecuting some. In other cases, it’s just fishing expeditions. Meanwhile, Hunter Biden, James Biden, Joe Biden, Antifa, and Black Lives Matter skate.

“Jack-booted Gestapo showed up at their door,” Steve Bannon told Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA. He told Charlie that he, too, is a big target, and they will come for him. They will come for all of us.

He said this is the globalist apparatus, the Great Reset. It’s the Biden wing of it. “They’re trying to use lawfare, economic terrorism, and, quite frankly, up to assassinations.” He believes that’s why they are swatting people on the Right.

STALINIST TACTICS

The Sentinel doesn’t know if Mr. Bannon is guilty of a crime in the “We Build the Wall” Fundraising effort, but we believe they are targeting him with Stalinist tactics. He disagrees with them, and the Left finds that unforgivable. This was an old charge that was pardoned by Donald Trump. Revenge is the likely motive here.

Why did New York’s activist Attorney General Leticia James put Bannon in handcuffs and perp walk him down a long hallway of photographers and left-wing journalists?

James campaigned on prosecuting Donald Trump. That was her entire campaign. And why were 35 Trump aides and supporters’ homes raided? She doesn’t know the meaning of justice.

What kind of people are these?

The Left wants the Right to hate the FBI and all government systems. Many FBI agents do their jobs well, risking their lives to keep us safe, but there is too much corruption in the administration. Blame the people responsible and vote for the other party. Whether the FBI can be saved, we cannot say.

BREAKING: Steve Bannon drops BOMBSHELL revealing 35 senior Trump allies were raided by Regime FBI yesterday pic.twitter.com/BEHPlUBmue — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 9, 2022

The double standard is nowhere more obvious than in the case of the election steal. It’s not a “threat to democracy” if a Democrat says it. Anyone who disagrees with them is a “threat to democracy.” Watch Jimmy Carter:

Is this a threat to democracy? pic.twitter.com/lvI3FgUrmu — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 8, 2022

As if that isn’t enough, the Left tries to deplatform anyone who disagrees with them. They’re after Fox News, as usual. The group below is associated with Sleeping Giants, a hard-left group trying to cancel the Right. Hundreds of heavily-funded far-left groups like these two have one agenda – to destroy the Right. They are effective. Evil is effective.

This year alone, we’ve caught adtech co’s placing their clients’ ads on literally on the most *universally brand unsafe* content: Steve Bannon, Seb Gorka, Tim Pool, Dan Bongino’s outlets, etc…right under our noses. And they keep doing it right until they get caught.💀 pic.twitter.com/8pAk3JAkRm — Nandini Jammi (@nandoodles) October 27, 2021

