Kamala: Our Work…to Report on…Work…Discuss the Work…the Work We Must Still Do

Is someone writing Kamala’s speeches, or is this her?

“Today, the business of our work is for the council to report on the work that has occurred since our last meeting across these areas. We will today also discuss the work yet ahead, the work we must still do.”

Her work is as a misinformation priestess.

I knew I had heard this amazing Kamala speech before… pic.twitter.com/H2kqQ3VFVB — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) September 9, 2022

Here’s another one – very deep, very deep:

Kamala Harris to astronauts: “Everything you spoke of is about life, isn’t it?” “That really is so exciting.” pic.twitter.com/LOUC0Aon7g — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 9, 2022

The Artemis program is “not just to visit; it’s to live and to work on the moon. Think about that.”

I hope she gets a job there.

Kamala Harris weighs in on visiting the moon: “Think about it!” pic.twitter.com/p5TBJP2Q21 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 9, 2022

This next comment is blatant misinformation but unfortunately, people who want to believe it will believe it. The Supreme Court returned the right to abort a baby to the states. They didn’t take any rights away.

lol word salad, per the usual. Kamala has no idea what the opinion even said, or is blatantly and intentionally ignoring the Court’s analysis. https://t.co/ITtH9An8wo — Jenna Ellis 🍊🦅 (@JennaEllisEsq) September 9, 2022

Think about “what gives your brain a tingle?” For her, it could be spreading misinformation.

And here’s Joe going full Kamala.

Joe now has a 45% approval rating. That’s how far gone our nation is right now.

Biden: “You’re leaving a hell of a legacy as you leave what you’re doing as a consequence of you in large part.”pic.twitter.com/2AtJwU5TCx — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) September 9, 2022

