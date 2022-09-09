The COVID Vaccinated Dead Have Strange Clots

By Mark Schwendau

Morticians, embalmers, and coroners notice unusual stringy blood clots among the vaccinated deceased. They are also noticing other odd anomalies never seen before and are now attributing these occurrences to the COVID-19 vaccines.

One of the first morticians to come forward and go public in the world as a whistleblower was John O’Looney of Milton Keynes Family Funeral Services in the United Kingdom. Now another American mortician named Richard Hirschman is coming forward with a parallel story from his profession on InfoWars.

Alabama embalmer Richard Hirschman has been quoted as, “I actually pulled this long, fibrous-looking clot out before embalming … At the front end of it, it looks like a normal blood clot, but that white fibrous-looking stuff just isn’t normal.” Hirschman is a licensed mortician with more than 20 years of experience.

Hirschman has shared similar claims on the “Dr. Jane Ruby Show” and PolitiFact. Dr. Ruby believes his story. PolitiFact has gone on record to discredit his account without evidence.

PolitiFact posted, “Experts we talked to say there’s something to the claim about a greater incidence of blood clots, but they dismiss the idea that it’s linked to the vaccines. What embalmers are noticing, they say, could well be the effects of COVID-19 infection itself, and those effects are occurring in people who are vaccinated and unvaccinated.”

Some are trying to make the claim that this is an aftereffect of somebody who has survived Covid-19 as well as been vaccinated, but these clots are showing up in people who have been vaccinated without having contracted the disease. Hirschman acknowledged on the “Dr. Jane Ruby Show” that one of the dead people in which he observed the blood clots “was vaccinated, but also had apparently contracted COVID anyway.”

PolitiFact, in working to fact-check the claim, reached out to the National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA), a U.S. professional organization. They reported embalmers in its network had noticed similar abnormalities in COVID-related deaths, but among both the vaccinated and unvaccinated.

Jessica Koth, director of public relations for the NFDA, said, “It’s only anecdotal evidence, and there’s no scientific evidence to draw any conclusions.”

“It is not on the death certificate,” said Dr. Hari P. Close, national president of the National Funeral Directors & Morticians Association (NFDMA) told PolitiFact. This neglects the fact that funeral home directors and morticians are often in close contact with family members who want to know details of the deaths of their loved ones, particularly when the death was sudden and unexplainable.

For example, pediatric cardiologist Dr. Kirk Milhoan recently stated that 50% of athletes in college football’s “The Big 10” conference had cardiac scans that revealed the early onset of Myocarditis. This is now widely associated as a side effect of vaccinations. This unusual finding causes him to warn that this puts these athletes at much higher risk of suffering sudden death. This rise in unexplained sudden deaths of athletes in Australia has made their government form a special investigative board to look into the cause of the phenomenon.

Many doctors and scientists have pushed Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for increased transparency and honesty. In so doing it is worth noting that the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine has now been linked to a higher risk for a serious condition called thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome, or TTS. This is a combination of a blood clot and low platelets. This condition is considered “very rare and treatable when diagnosed in time,” according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

The CDC reported that out of more than 18.2 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine given in the United States as of this February 3, it confirmed 57 reports of people who developed TTS after vaccination and identified nine deaths attributed to TTS following vaccination.

This does not square well with what mortician John O’Looney reported about a year ago. He stated the death rate had risen 300% after the Covid-19 vaccinations were introduced into the general population. O’Looney has been interviewed and released his own videos all over the Internet starting on September 16th of, 2021. He works at Milton Keynes Family Funeral Services (https://www.mkffs.co.uk).

O’Looney came forward because of his fear of what vaccination of young children will do to them in the future. Two areas of the body the experimental mRNA drugs posing as vaccines are known to target are the heart and reproduction organs. His concern in young children ages 5 to 11 is immediately for their hearts.

O’Looney is the owner of Milton Keynes Family Funeral Services where he has served as s funeral director there for 15. He is widely presenting a shocking story of how Covid-19 is being used as an excuse to administer the mRNA gene modification experimental drugs of Big Pharma as vaccines he deems poisonous to physically lower the world population.

Even though people around the world receive a constant drumbeat of news reports about tens of thousands of people getting and dying of Covid, he claims government figures showed no rise in the overall death rate before the vaccine’s release of 2021. This is a fact we have reported previously after talking to an American mortician who said his business was flat through 2020. This mortician, who did not wish to be identified, was asked, “With all of this Covid-19 business going on, your business must be swamped!” His response was, “Nope. Only going up a percentage point or two with all of the baby boomers going to the grave, but that has been going on for several years now and was to be expected.”

British mortician John O’Looney has much more to say on what he has seen and thinks:

“People that were designated as Covid with a test that is nondescript it just doesn’t… it is not logical… there is no science behind it… The guy who invented it said that and yet they’re driving forward with it and killing people. What more do you need to know, guys?! And now they are targeting your children. What are you going to do? Are you going to allow it? Are you just going to roll over? Are you going to get led off to a camp? You know there are enough good people out there to really make a difference, but only if you work collectively to do that. And, and, I suspect as I have said before, the only people that will save you guys is you! You know you can’t… I’ve listened to what your government said over there. It’s a joke! It’s a joke! It’s barbaric. It, it’s almost very uh um, echoes of Nazi Germany in that. You know? And then some. You’re being blackmailed, coerced, forced, and, and um, every, every crime under the sun. Every crime…. Threatened with your job. You can’t see your mum; you can’t travel, you can’t work, you can’t go out, you can’t go food shopping, you can’t go to a kid’s play park, things that are fundamental human rights that you’ve lost! And it can only ever end one way with a van pulling up outside your house and leading you off to an internment center. And that is where it will end, and it will end the same way here. And I would suggest that Australia is probably the test bed because although it is a big place, there is nowhere to go. So I would urge you guys to band together and, and to collectively take action, take action! I am not encouraging crime, but you are victims of crime. So, you know, what are you going to do? What are you going to do? All I can tell you is my experience as a funeral director, and I have watched and addressed well over 100 Covid cases now, many of them stillborn… YOU ARE BEING LIED TO! You are being lied to.”

Funeral director John O’Looney has been banned from Twitter for exposing the truth about deaths from Covid-19 vaccines. Facebook and YouTube also appear to have banned O’Looney in the last year.

The website of David Icke posted John O’Looney videos with an editorial comment last year:

“Funeral director John O’Looney is banned from Twitter for exposing the truth about deaths from the fake vaccine – a fake vaccine circulated by the same Cult that controls Twitter, Facebook, Google, and YouTube. Those running these companies (in theory) Dorsey, Zuckerberg, Page, Brin and Wojcicki are all responsible for the death and suffering of all jab victims denied informed consent by their criminal and systematic censorship. It’s calculated mass murder and they must all go to jail for life when the people take back their world – AS WE WILL”

Thankfully, other doctors are now coming out to expose those controlling the narrative so wrongfully!

Dr. Syed Haider is one who has come out against the damage caused to public health from the censorship of scientists and doctors who are sounding the alarm. Dr. Haider has treated covid-19 patients throughout the pandemic and is how reporting a rise in vaccine injuries. “It’s so heartbreaking to know that people are suffering unnecessarily from vaccine injury when they could have avoided putting themselves at risk simply by having important information that was suppressed,” Dr. Haider states.

Fingers are being pointed and blame is being placed so people are changing their tunes.

In January of 2021, YouTube’s CEO Susan Wojcicki announced more than half a million videos were removed from her platform for violating the ban on misinformation. She claimed such misinformation included content that claimed that there were alternative treatments for covid-19 and content that questioned the effectiveness of cloth and paper masks. In 2022, while many of the Wojcicki censorship policies remain in place, YouTube has quietly removed restrictions on questioning mask and vaccine efficacy.

Another example is Dr. Leana Wen who is a contributor to The Washington Post and CNN. Last year she was a staunch advocate for medical mandates. She even called for Americans to be excluded from society for noncompliance. This year she has backtracked on her strong stance on mandates after witnessing the damage caused to her two children’s speech and social development.

Dr. Syed Haider correctly claims:

“People are suffering needlessly because the truth has been and is continuing to be suppressed.”

And,

“THE VACCINE INJURED ARE CASUALTIES OF AN INFORMATION WAR!”

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

