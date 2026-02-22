Pinko Mamdani Demanded 5 Forms of ID to Shovel Snow in Soviet NYC

Pinko Mayor Zohran Mamdani opposes requiring IDs to vote—but mandates no less than five forms of identification in order to shovel snow. The New York City Sanitation Department website says that in order to register as an emergency snow shoveler, an applicant must provide two small photos sized 1-1.5 square inches, two original forms of ID plus copies, and their social security card.

Snow shoveling must be a highly desirable field.

Mamdani called on New Yorkers to sign up to become emergency snow shovelers Saturday, telling them to show up to a local sanitation garage with the reams of required paperwork.

“For those who want to do more to help your neighbors and earn some extra cash, you too can become an emergency snow shoveler. Just show up at your local sanitation garage… with your paperwork, which is accessible online,” Hizzoner said at a presser Saturday.

Shovelers earn an hourly rate of $19.14, and the pay jumps to $28.71 an hour after the first 40 hours worked in a week, per the sanitation department’s website, says the NY Post.