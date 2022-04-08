Will Smith Hears His Punishment for Slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

The Oscars canceled Will Smith for the next ten years for slapping comedian Chris Rock who made a quick joke about Will Smith’s wife’s bald head, not realizing she has a condition. Smith also yelled and cursed at him from his seat after he smacked him.

They could have taken his Oscar away. In light of that, it isn’t a terrible punishment. It’s not likely he will be getting any more Oscars for the next ten years.

Does it seem more like virtue signaling than an appropriate punishment?

THE LETTER TO THE BOARD OF GOVERNORS

In a letter, the Board of Governors stated, “The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage.”

“During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. For this, we are sorry. This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers, and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short — unprepared for the unprecedented.

The letter continues, “Today, the Board of Governors convened a meeting to discuss how best to respond to Will Smith’s actions at the Oscars, in addition to accepting his resignation. The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards.



“We want to express our deep gratitude to Mr. Rock for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances. We also want to thank our hosts, nominees, presenters, and winners for their poise and grace during our telecast.”

“This action we are taking today in response to Will Smith’s behavior is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests and restoring trust in the Academy. We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted.”

Complex Pop Culture tweeted Friday, “JUST IN: Will Smith has been banned from the #Oscars for 10 years.”

“Will Smith respondED to Academy’s decision to ban him from the #Oscars for 10 years: ‘I accept and respect The Academy’s decision.’”

