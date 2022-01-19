NY Sued for Systemic Racist COV Rules Depriving Whites of Treatment

America First Legal filed a lawsuit against the state of New York for refusing to stop using race in determining which people should receive monoclonal antibodies. It is a crucial treatment for COVID-19 that has been rationed by the federal government.

“New York’s racist COVID decrees dispense lifesaving medicine based on the race or ethnic background of the patient. New York is deciding questions of life and death based on a New Yorker’s ancestry. This is outrageously illegal, unconstitutional, immoral, and tyrannical. And that is why we are suing the state—because right and justice and morality urgently demands it,” Stephen Miller, the group’s president, said in a statement.

In a Dec. 27, 2021, directive, New York officials noted the “severe shortage” of monoclonal antibodies and other COVID-19 treatments — thank Biden for that – and decided that minorities, by virtue of being minorities, had higher risk factors. That included illegal aliens. Whites went to the back of the line.

In the class-action suit, filed recently in federal court in Binghamton, plaintiff William Jacobson said the result of the directive is that white people are ineligible for the treatments unless he or she demonstrates a medical condition or risk factor that increases their risk for severe illness from COVID-19, which is the disease caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus from Wuhan, aka the China Virus. [I really like Chinese people but really, really dislike the communists running the country.]

“Using a patient’s skin color or ethnicity as a basis for deciding who should receive lifesaving medical treatment is appalling. And directing medical professionals to award or deny medical care based on immutable characteristics such as skin color, without regard to the actual health condition of the individual who is seeking these antiviral treatments, is nothing more than an attempt to establish a racial hierarchy in the provision of life-saving medicine. Worse still, New York’s racial preferences ignore the obvious race-neutral alternative policy of making antiviral treatments available to patients of any race who can demonstrate risk factors, such as advanced age, obesity, a compromised immune system, or other medical conditions,” the suit says.

Obesity is a big problem in Black and Hispanic communities.

Unelected Gov. Kathy Hochul is ruling like a dictator, seemingly for partisan reasons.

Biden’s partisan Food and Drug Administration says that race and ethnicity are factors in determining which patients get treatments. They are being urged to amend the “racist and un-American” guidance.

At least two other states had imposed policies similar to New York’s — Utah and Minnesota — and were threatened with legal action by America First Legal. They seem to be backing off as a result. A number of other states are quietly using the metric of race. That’s systemic racism.

