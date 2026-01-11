The Bolshevik Protests of Minneapolis

Communists and foreigners who hate this country are marching through the streets of Minneapolis today pretending they care about Renee Good. The funding has come in part from Neville Roy Singham and his wife, Jodie Evans.

Neville Roy Singham, Hoping to Destroy the USA

The far-left radical who is allegedly funding the latest protests/riots in the United States discusses his motivations and goals in this speech. He must be stopped. We need the FBI and DoJ to do something about this, and it’s urgent.

“The two most deeply racist countries in the world are Israel and the United States, “ Singham falsely claimed.

He allegedly realized as a child what his morality would be.

“I decided from that day of my life that I would despise inequality and I would never allow anybody to tell me that meritocracy or hard work had a goddamn thing to do with success in life. It was clear to me as a child that this absurdity of the middle-class argument that hard work and smarts are what make better people is a vicious lie and is so unfair to every child who’s born into this world.”

His parents taught him to be an organizer (a typical communist activity).

“My father and mother would stand up and start booing and spitting [During God Save the Queen].”

“My father was a good politician, and so he would go around and organize people.”

He explicitly says he chose far-left politics and aesthetics as a young man. “Then I decided to go to the United States and join the revolutionary Black movement.”

“It was very important for me to have long hair because Rastafarians in Jamaica had long hair and militants in the United States had long hair.”

Singham had no problem with mingling with terrorists.

“Did you meet Hezbollah and all these kinds of things? But it’s not a decision that I regret.” It’s a straight line from his parents’ influence and childhood moral absolutism, to open admiration for militants, to outright contempt for liberal society, to a self-appointed mission of funding and amplifying “fighting resistance.”

His wife Jodie Evans is the co-founder of Code Pink, which is also arranging many of these. Riots/protests.

WATCH:

🚨 Neville Roy Singham: “The two most deeply racist countries in the world are Israel and the United States.” This is from a speech where Singham , a billionaire many argue is the financier of far-left radical groups worldwide, walks through the moments that formed his… pic.twitter.com/sVUZupZ1vc — Stu Smith (@thestustustudio) January 10, 2026

Minneapolis Today

Meanwhile, we’re so racist, we let anyone come into the country and they pay us back by calling us white supremacists and defrauding us.

Somalis who probably shouldn’t be in the country rushed ICE today. Don’t we have enough lawless people of our own? Do we really have to import more?

🚨 HOLY CRAP! A Somali mob just RUSHED ICE agents in St. Cloud, MN These guys are WAY outnumbered They need NATIONAL GUARD support. The terrorists CANNOT WIN. pic.twitter.com/LuhrsPUkaL — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 10, 2026

Most of the people of Minnesota are good people being dragged down by lunatic communists in the cities.

They can call up tens of thousands of people at once. It’s as if they are on retainer, or they are just committed communists who hate America. There are a lot of foreigners in these mobs.

WATCH: Aerial footage captures large anti‑ICE protest in Minneapolis days after Renee Good killed in ICE-involved shooting https://t.co/87hqNhZP8B pic.twitter.com/CuWaege75C — Rapid Report (@RapidReport2025) January 10, 2026

Ilhan Omar is inciting violence.

Ilhan Omar is inciting violence against ICE and our law enforcement officers!!! She should be removed from Congress NOW!!! Absolute TRAITOR to America!! pic.twitter.com/Cwf9ijvYEv — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen) January 10, 2026

They are vandalizing homes and taking over streets.

🚨 BREAKING: THOUSANDS of leftists have taken over major roads in Minneapolis, vandalizing businesses and homes along the way Minneapolis PD are, as usual, totally MIA. MPD has relegated traffic duties to the trans brigade in their little yellow vests. This is a failed city. pic.twitter.com/C8sxStaPMs — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 10, 2026

They said they declared war, and they have.

CHAOS IN MINNESOTA: This video is absolute madness a crystal-clear case for deploying the National Guard NOW. The governor and mayor refuse to act, letting the streets burn. Time to step in and restore order. pic.twitter.com/z8cik0TBgO — Kim “Katie” USA (@KimKatieUSA) January 10, 2026

Yes, they’re paid to do what they love most.

After posting this video on Youtube a viewer sent me these papers proving the payment/contracts of organizations paying protestors to cause havoc. pic.twitter.com/8kvKXHSITC — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) August 27, 2024

They plan to come for us after Trump is out of office. They’re evil.

Their strategy is to wait Trump out & then come for ICE agents & everyone who supported/voted for him. https://t.co/laGsVot562 — Lara Logan (@laralogan) January 10, 2026

They’re massing, trying to make this George Floyd 2.0.