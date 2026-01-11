The Bolshevik Protests of Minneapolis

M Dowling
10

Communists and foreigners who hate this country are marching through the streets of Minneapolis today pretending they care about Renee Good. The funding has come in part from Neville Roy Singham and his wife, Jodie Evans.

Neville Roy Singham, Hoping to Destroy the USA

The far-left radical who is allegedly funding the latest protests/riots in the United States discusses his motivations and goals in this speech. He must be stopped. We need the FBI and DoJ to do something about this, and it’s urgent.

“The two most deeply racist countries in the world are Israel and the United States, “ Singham falsely claimed.

He allegedly realized as a child what his morality would be.

“I decided from that day of my life that I would despise inequality and I would never allow anybody to tell me that meritocracy or hard work had a goddamn thing to do with success in life. It was clear to me as a child that this absurdity of the middle-class argument that hard work and smarts are what make better people is a vicious lie and is so unfair to every child who’s born into this world.”

His parents taught him to be an organizer (a typical communist activity).

“My father and mother would stand up and start booing and spitting [During God Save the Queen].”

“My father was a good politician, and so he would go around and organize people.”

He explicitly says he chose far-left politics and aesthetics as a young man. “Then I decided to go to the United States and join the revolutionary Black movement.”

“It was very important for me to have long hair because Rastafarians in Jamaica had long hair and militants in the United States had long hair.”

Singham had no problem with mingling with terrorists.

“Did you meet Hezbollah and all these kinds of things? But it’s not a decision that I regret.” It’s a straight line from his parents’ influence and childhood moral absolutism, to open admiration for militants, to outright contempt for liberal society, to a self-appointed mission of funding and amplifying “fighting resistance.”

His wife Jodie Evans is the co-founder of Code Pink, which is also arranging many of these. Riots/protests.

WATCH:

Minneapolis Today

Meanwhile, we’re so racist, we let anyone come into the country and they pay us back by calling us white supremacists and defrauding us.

Somalis who probably shouldn’t be in the country rushed ICE today. Don’t we have enough lawless people of our own? Do we really have to import more?

Most of the people of Minnesota are good people being dragged down by lunatic communists in the cities.

They can call up tens of thousands of people at once. It’s as if they are on retainer, or they are just committed communists who hate America. There are a lot of foreigners in these mobs.

Ilhan Omar is inciting violence.

They are vandalizing homes and taking over streets.

They said they declared war, and they have.

Yes, they’re paid to do what they love most.

They plan to come for us after Trump is out of office. They’re evil.

They’re massing, trying to make this George Floyd 2.0.

