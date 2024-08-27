Jack Smith Refiles a Superseding Indictment Against President Trump

Special Counsel Jack Smith refiled a superseding indictment in the election interference case against former President Donald Trump. The charges were slimmed down in response to the Supreme Court immunity ruling.

The four charges remain, but Smith carved out some of Trump’s alleged misconduct, including allegations about the attempts to use the Justice Department to promote his false claims of election fraud.

They changed the way they described the allegations.

Any DC jury will find Donald Trump guilty, just as they did in New York. They voted overwhelmingly for Biden-Harris and support Harris-Walz.

“The superseding indictment, which was presented to a new grand jury that had not previously heard evidence in this case, reflects the Government’s efforts to respect and implement the Supreme Court’s holdings and remand instructions in Trump v. United States,” the special counsel’s office said.

Are they joking? They’re not trying to respect the Court. They are trying to get around the Court. They are interfering in this election.

At the same time, Smith is appealing the documents case.