Nuclear War: Russia Warns That the US Risks World War III

By
M DOWLING
-
2
25

Russia is again warning that they won’t tolerate Ukraine using Western weapons striking deep inside Russia. They will strike back if it keeps up and the US is risking World War III.

Ukraine claims they built a ballistic missile, and they want to use it deep within Russia. They also want our ballistic missiles.

They also clarified that the strikes won’t be only against Europe. Meanwhile, our border is still wide open.

Russia is striking critical airfields in Ukraine in retaliation – for now.

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russia is refining its nuclear policy in light of US actions geared toward escalation while pretending it isn’t.

”This is a ruse. The West does not want to avoid escalation. The West is, as they say, asking for trouble,” he told journalists during a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Shaya Mohsen Al-Zindani of the Aden-based government of Yemen.

Lavrov said US officials claim that Europe would suffer first in a new world war are wrong. “Planners in the US are convinced that they can sit on the sidelines” of a hypothetical war with Russia, he suggested.

“The American mentality is that of a master who sits on the other coast convinced of his safety and that others will do the dirty work for him. He expects others to die for him, not just Ukrainians, but also Europeans, it appears,” Lavrov said.

This isn’t just saber-rattling. They are serious.

Watch:

Refining the Nuclear Doctrine

US officials are “like small children playing with matches. The handling of nuclear weapons is a dangerous thing for the grownups,” Larov added.

”We have our nuclear doctrine, which is being refined at the moment, by the way, and which the Americans are well aware of,” he said.

Russia’s nuclear doctrine allows the deployment of the weapons in retaliation for a first strike by the enemy or when the existence of the Russian nation-state is at risk.

They will alter that because they see the US presenting an existential threat. Russia plans to increase the deployment of nuclear weapons. The policies Russia objects to were approved by Biden-Harris in March. They appeared in the classified Nuclear Employment Guidance. US media claimed it was only aimed at competing with China.

I’m sorry to say our US administration is lying. Their protocols are aimed at China, North Korea, and Russia.

Do you honestly believe Kamala Harris can protect us?

The war is a disaster. The Kursk invasion was a failure, with a lot of lost lives.

Please vote this administration out.


