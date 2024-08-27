Nuclear War: Russia Warns That the US Risks World War III

Russia is again warning that they won’t tolerate Ukraine using Western weapons striking deep inside Russia. They will strike back if it keeps up and the US is risking World War III.

Ukraine claims they built a ballistic missile, and they want to use it deep within Russia. They also want our ballistic missiles.

They also clarified that the strikes won’t be only against Europe. Meanwhile, our border is still wide open.

Russia is striking critical airfields in Ukraine in retaliation – for now.

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russia is refining its nuclear policy in light of US actions geared toward escalation while pretending it isn’t.

”This is a ruse. The West does not want to avoid escalation. The West is, as they say, asking for trouble,” he told journalists during a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Shaya Mohsen Al-Zindani of the Aden-based government of Yemen.

Lavrov said US officials claim that Europe would suffer first in a new world war are wrong. “Planners in the US are convinced that they can sit on the sidelines” of a hypothetical war with Russia, he suggested.

“The American mentality is that of a master who sits on the other coast convinced of his safety and that others will do the dirty work for him. He expects others to die for him, not just Ukrainians, but also Europeans, it appears,” Lavrov said.

This isn’t just saber-rattling. They are serious.

Watch:

Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, told reporters the West is ‘looking for trouble’ and they are ‘like small children playing with matches’. #russia #ukraine #lavrov #nuclearwar pic.twitter.com/jckURtAgUM — CGTN Europe Breaking News (@CGTNEuropebreak) August 27, 2024

Refining the Nuclear Doctrine

US officials are “like small children playing with matches. The handling of nuclear weapons is a dangerous thing for the grownups,” Larov added.

”We have our nuclear doctrine, which is being refined at the moment, by the way, and which the Americans are well aware of,” he said.

Russia’s nuclear doctrine allows the deployment of the weapons in retaliation for a first strike by the enemy or when the existence of the Russian nation-state is at risk.

They will alter that because they see the US presenting an existential threat. Russia plans to increase the deployment of nuclear weapons. The policies Russia objects to were approved by Biden-Harris in March. They appeared in the classified Nuclear Employment Guidance. US media claimed it was only aimed at competing with China.

I’m sorry to say our US administration is lying. Their protocols are aimed at China, North Korea, and Russia.

JD Vance: “Donald Trump is the person who prevented nuclear war, and if we’re not careful Kamala Harris is going to walk us right into nuclear war.” He’s not wrong. Biden recently instituted protocols to prepare for a nuclear war against China, North Korea and Russia. Why? pic.twitter.com/mTwHWkurYe — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 21, 2024

Do you honestly believe Kamala Harris can protect us?

Tulsi Gabbard: “This administration has us facing multiple wars on multiple fronts and closer to the brink of nuclear war than we ever have been before. This is one of the main reasons why I am committed to doing all I can to send President Trump back to the White House.” pic.twitter.com/FCDmwLvTrr — TheBlaze (@theblaze) August 26, 2024

The war is a disaster. The Kursk invasion was a failure, with a lot of lost lives.

The Biden-Harris administration says the war in Ukraine is going well, but it’s not. Russia launched a massive bombing campaign, and Biden and Harris may let Ukraine use long-range missiles. As such, they have pushed the US closer to nuclear war than at any point since 1962. pic.twitter.com/m4VY9kUc3l — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) August 26, 2024

Please vote this administration out.

#Russian Media Published This is what a #Russia Nuclear attack on the United States would look like if #Putin Orders for it ☢️ Putin already said Option to use Nuke always on Card if Russia left with no Option against #NATO He also said West Can’t match Nuclear Arsenal pic.twitter.com/2By2926DE8 — Vivek Singh (@VivekSi85847001) March 17, 2024