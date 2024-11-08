WaPo Employees Have to Go Back to Work — In the Office

The Washington Post employees must return to work in the office. CEO Will Lewis ordered them back with some exceptions. He praised them for great journalism, and he wants that great energy in the office.

“We are really good when we are working together in the office,” he wrote. In other words, you goof off at home and are less productive.

WaPo took way too long to make this move, but a different administration helped. The 15-minute city administration wanted everyone to work at home and preferably not stray too far from home. That is all dead for now. The new world order just crashed and burned along with the Deep State. There is a new sheriff in town.

WaPo CEO Will Lewis says congrats on the election coverage, and staff now must return to the office five days a week pic.twitter.com/CzQPPL1KlV — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) November 7, 2024

DEI, wars, Critical Race Theory, banning oil, gas, coal, and open borders will be gone. That should put a real dent in the UN’s new world order.

The Plan to Dismantle Deep State

Donald Trump will dismantle the deep state. His ten-point plan is well-thought-out and will be well-executed. He knows what he has to do, and it won’t be a repeat of 2017. In March 2023, he promised the following. It has likely evolved in the months since.

“Immediately reissue my 2020 executive order, restoring the President’s authority to remove rogue bureaucrats.”

“Clean out all corrupt actors in our national security and intelligence apparatus.”

“Totally reform FISA courts, which are so corrupt that the judges seemingly do not care when they’re lied to in warrant applications.”

“Expose the hoaxes and abuses of power that have been tearing our country apart.”

“Launch a major crackdown on government leakers who collude with the fake news to deliberately we false narratives and to subvert our government and our democracy.”

“Make every Inspector General’s office independent and physically separated from the departments they oversee so they do not become the protectors of the deep state.”

“Ask Congress to establish an independent auditing system to continually monitor our intelligence agencies to ensure they are not spying on our citizens or running disinformation campaigns against the American people, or that they are not spying on someone’s campaign like they spied on my campaign.”

“Continue the effort launched by the Trump administration to move parts of the sprawling federal bureaucracy to new locations outside the Washington Swamp.”

“Work to ban federal bureaucrats from taking jobs at the companies they deal with and that they regulate.”

“Push a constitutional amendment to oppose term limits on members of Congress.”

President Trump released his plan to DISMANTLE the Deep State. Now that he’s President-elect, this is the most important three minutes of video on the internet right now. HUGE pic.twitter.com/lhXwDPsv1q — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 8, 2024