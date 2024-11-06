Jack Smith Will Be Forced to Resign

According to Fox News, the DOJ will force Jack Smith to resign from the DOJ and end his two cases against Trump to become compliant with DOJ policy that they cannot prosecute a sitting president.

“Fox News is told that Jack Smith will be gone from his post as special counsel, meaning the cases will be gone before Trump takes the oath of office on January 20.”

They should do it just because the cases are fraudulent. The Georgia and Manhattan cases were also lawfare and need to be dropped.

#JackSmith “The DOJ, where Jack Smith works, can not prosecute a sitting president. Fox News is told that Jack Smith will be gone from his post as special counsel, meaning the cases will be gone before Trump takes the oath of office on January 20,”@davidspunt @FoxNews… pic.twitter.com/3XoVnU3BP7 — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) November 6, 2024