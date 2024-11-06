Trump Track: 312 Electoral Votes, Popular Vote, & Trifecta

Trump is on track to win: 32 States, 312 electoral votes, the popular vote, a Senate majority 56-44, a retained House majority, and maybe some seats added. Wisconsin has gone Republican.

Currently, the Electoral College stands at 224 to 292, and the national vote is 6,990,931 to Trump’s 71,858,685.

He took Michigan.

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden have not called Donald Trump to congratulate him. Harris speaks at 4 pm.

We must share some sad news with you. In addition to all the celebrities who will leave the United States, Stephen King will throw himself into a wood chipper at any moment.


