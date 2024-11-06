The Fangs Are Out for Trump-Vance and 70 Million of Us

Bill Barr called for the state and federal government to drop the cases against Donald Trump and go with the will of the people. The officials might do the opposite. Their hatchet men in the media are nasty today, suggesting that they might double down.

“The American people have rendered their verdict on President Trump and decisively chosen him to lead the country for the next four years,” Barr said. “They did that with full knowledge of the claims against him by prosecutors around the country and I think Attorney General Garland and the state prosecutors should respect the people’s decision and dismiss the cases against President Trump now.”

Barr asserted that the legal theories in some of the cases already had been “greatly weakened by a series of court decisions” and that the matters “have now been extensively aired and rejected by the American people.”

The New York Times, with its usual divisive ways, ran the headline “America Hires a Strongman.” It is sticking with the ridiculous dictator angle that got it nowhere.

This was a conquering of the nation not by force but with a permission slip. Now, America stands on the precipice of an authoritarian style of governance never before seen in its 248-year history.

They also said he is a “grave threat to the Republic.” So, now we’re a Republic? Make up your mind.

Meanwhile, the Biden-Harris administration kept violating the law and losing at the Supreme Court. They wanted to gut the Supreme Court and the Electoral College, end the filibuster, and come for our weapons of self-defense. The administration tried to silence us, control our money, and pour more illegals into the country. They are giving them more benefits than Americans receive. They were even putting them on Social Security. That would destroy the system for the elderly and disabled for whom it was intended.

Let’s not forget World War III, which is at our doorstep.

Democrats have been sticking it to auto workers with their EV car mandates, the energy sector, canceling parent rights, and never doing anything worthwhile for minorities.

ABC News:

Over the next few months, we at 538 will do a lot of analysis to figure out how exactly Trump won. He may be, after all, only the second Republican presidential candidate since 1992 to win the national popular vote. That warrants not only introspection among Democrats, but a lot of quality analysis, too. And Trump’s sweep of the swing states — while not surprising — also represents a new high-water mark for his electoral success.

They name the three reasons: inflation, racial polarization, and poor Democrat turnout. Democrats don’t seem to understand why they picked up white college-educated and lost working people. They also don’t seem to understand the lack of Democrat enthusiasm for their awful candidate.

Meltdown on The View. Everything they fear is what Democrats will do – destroy Social Security and take away our freedoms.

The hosts of The View are currently having an epic meltdown live on television. This is the best thing you’ll watch all day. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/gFQd85kkQ4 — Christian Collins (@CollinsforTX) November 6, 2024

Scott Baio is having a blast watching The View this morning pic.twitter.com/enEq8mM6MB — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) November 6, 2024

NBC News says Democrats can’t figure out why they lost:

Democrats were stunned as battleground state after battleground state went to Republicans. A veteran Democratic strategist said of the pall over the party: “Have you ever been to a funeral? That would be a Mardi Gras compared to this.”

The loss leaves the Democratic Party without a clear leader moving forward and searching for answers about how Trump could have become the first Republican to win the popular vote in 20 years.

“How is it possible that we could lose to this guy? It’s just malpractice,” a Democratic fundraiser said.

Maybe picking a candidate with no voter support and installing that person in an undemocratic way killed their biggest argument about Trump being the undemocratic candidate?

High Road, Low Road

Kamala Harris will speak at 4 pm. Do you think she will take the high road? Or will she go low and suggest we’re all fools who chose a dictator?

It should be interesting. If she’s smart, she’ll take the high road.

The Sentinel’s advice is for Democrats to change their evil ways so they can win again. The Marxist thing isn’t working out.

The stocks soared 3% this morning on the news.

Mitch McConnell’s happy and he should resign now. We have had enough of the establishment. Go away. The people want the power back.

Mitch McConnell: “Let me start by congratulating President Trump. What he’s accomplished has not been done since Grover Cleveland” pic.twitter.com/aC2icgCrAN — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 6, 2024

Remember, they tried to destroy our Bill of Rights.

