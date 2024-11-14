Whistleblower on Immaculate Constellation: We Are Not Alone

Thanks to a whistleblower and Nancy Mace, who released the documents the whistleblower shared, we now know we are not alone in the universe. The government has been tracking and securing structures and technologies that were not made on earth. They were made by non-human intelligence. Other nations have captured these devices as well.

Immaculate Constellation is the name of the unacknowledged special access program (USAP) established in 2017 after the public disclosure of secret programs involved in UAP, otherwise known as an Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena and TUO or Technologies of Unknown Origin. Most commoners would classify them all under the umbrella term UFOs.

Immaculate Constellation is a nexus for collecting, analyzing, and disseminating intelligence on the activities, capabilities, and locations of anomalous aerospace threats originating from foreign or unidentified sources. Immaculate Constellation is the parent USAP with various child SAPs under its umbrella. This indicates a high level of compartmentalization and secrecy. The Immaculate Constellation shows that the United States government is not only aware of UAPs and TUOs but also of foreign state efforts to replicate them.

The US military and intelligence community have access to a large number of unique imagery sensors, including infrared/forward-looking infrared, full motion, video, thermal, and still photography.

IMMACULATE CONSTELLATION – Report on the US government’s secret UAP (UFO) program From a whistleblower and released today by @NancyMace and discussed in today’s Congressional hearing FULL REPORT pic.twitter.com/FKCywpnhsU — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) November 13, 2024

The crafts he describes are amazing! He doesn’t know if they are alive, and we have to keep redefining what our definition of life is.

Americans deserve transparency. On the @GOPoversight UAP hearing, we heard about unidentified vehicles that fly at thousands of Gs. It’s time to uncover facts about extraterrestrial beings that our government has kept in the dark. We need answers! WATCH THE WITNESS’ REVELATION: pic.twitter.com/hVnKUaPl42 — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) November 13, 2024

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement Name Last name Email