Whistleblower on Immaculate Constellation: We Are Not Alone

M DOWLING
Thanks to a whistleblower and Nancy Mace, who released the documents the whistleblower shared, we now know we are not alone in the universe. The government has been tracking and securing structures and technologies that were not made on earth. They were made by non-human intelligence. Other nations have captured these devices as well.

Immaculate Constellation is the name of the unacknowledged special access program (USAP) established in 2017 after the public disclosure of secret programs involved in UAP, otherwise known as an Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena and TUO or Technologies of Unknown Origin. Most commoners would classify them all under the umbrella term UFOs.

Immaculate Constellation is a nexus for collecting, analyzing, and disseminating intelligence on the activities, capabilities, and locations of anomalous aerospace threats originating from foreign or unidentified sources. Immaculate Constellation is the parent USAP with various child SAPs under its umbrella. This indicates a high level of compartmentalization and secrecy. The Immaculate Constellation shows that the United States government is not only aware of UAPs and TUOs but also of foreign state efforts to replicate them.

The US military and intelligence community have access to a large number of unique imagery sensors, including infrared/forward-looking infrared, full motion, video, thermal, and still photography.

The crafts he describes are amazing! He doesn’t know if they are alive, and we have to keep redefining what our definition of life is.


