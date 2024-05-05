Jack Smith’s Team Lied to US District Judge In Trump Docs Case

Special Counsel Jack Smith’s team admitted that crucial evidence in President Trump’s classified documents case in Florida was altered or manipulated after it was seized by the FBI. They also admitted they lied for a while.

This came out in a legal filing on Friday. They admitted the order of documents and that some boxes seized from Mar-a-Lago were altered or jumbled. That’s what they’re admitting to. It could be worse. Because of this, there were two different chronological orders: one set of boxes was digitally scanned, and another was in the physical order of the boxes.

THE BIG LIE

“Since the boxes were seized and stored, appropriate personnel have had access to the boxes for several reasons, including to comply with orders issued by this Court in the civil proceedings noted above, for investigative purposes, and to facilitate the defendants’ review of the boxes,” Smith’s team wrote.

The filing continued, “There are some boxes where the order of items within that box is not the same as in the associated scans.”

A footnote included their admission that they did not tell US District Judge Aileen Cannon’s courtroom about the problem and kept saying that the evidence remained in its original state after it was seized.

Is this evidence tampering? Once they got their grubby mitts on them, who knows? It looks like tampering to us.

This is important because Donald Trump’s lawyers said that the documents were stored in the White House chronologically on the days Trump received them, and his staff simply sent them to his home without access.

We also know that the federal government shipped several pallets containing document boxes from the Trump organization to former president Mar-a-Lago’s estate. That took place the year before the raid. Two of those pallets came from an Arlington, Virginia, government facility. Some say Trump was set up.

The case is lawfare.

Stinchfield: The Trump Classified Document Case is an Absolute Freaking Joke Grant shows what the 31 classified documents Trump is charged with having fits in just one box and shows what a joke this trial really is. Watch LIVE➡️https://t.co/aeKhZCtVbe Watch more… pic.twitter.com/WTI7mzqf2a — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) May 3, 2024

Related