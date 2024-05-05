How’s Biden Going to Keep the Lights on Without Gas and Coal?

I don’t live on the Texas ERCOT Dashboard, but I do have their link as a direct hyperlink at the top of my screen, so I’m always just one click away when I’m wondering how our grid is holding up.

As you can see if you click the link above, the sun has recently set in Texas. It’s just turned dark here in the DFW area at 8:30 PM. It’s a nice spring evening with temperatures in the mid-70s.

Solar = O%

Wind = 29%

Natural Gas = 52%

Coal = 11%

Nuclear = 7%

Right now, there is plenty of excess captaincy in the grid, so we are not having any issues with the grid.

Some evenings when I check the ERCOT Dashboard wind is carrying over 50% of the grid when I go to bed…….even I can see that is good free energy.

Here is what I find interesting. I will be watching how Biden’s magic pixie dust is going to solve all of our energy issues.

The nuclear load does vary seasonally, but for day-by-day operations, it always seems to run around the same load, so I’m assuming they don’t throttle up/throttle down nuclear.

But for Natural Gas and Coal, they reduce the coal load amount, with Natural Gas picking up the slack.

So I’m curious how the Biden administration plans on getting rid of the 2400 fossil fuel power plants that make up the other two US grids in the next twenty years and how they will keep the lights on when the sun is down and the wind isn’t blowing.

Batteries are very expensive and only good for about four hours.

