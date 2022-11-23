Jair Bolsonaro Challenges the Election – Some Machines Not Auditable

Brazil’s former President, Jair Bolsonaro, has launched a challenge to the presidential election he recently lost to Lula da Silva, arguing that there are votes from some machines that should be “invalidated.”

Brazil’s former President, Jair Bolsonaro, has launched a challenge to the presidential election he recently lost to former and now President-elect Lula da Silva. Bolsonaro argues that there are votes from some machines that should be “invalidated,” reports Reuters.

The justice who leads the Superior Electoral Court, Alexandrew de Moraes, issued a ruling that reads that “Bolsonaro’s right-wing electoral coalition, which filed the complaint, must present its full audit for both rounds of last month’s vote within 24 hours, or he would reject it,” Reuters reports.

Lula’s Workers Party’s head said the bid was mere “chicanery.” She advocated for the challenge not to proceed and for Brazil to let the results that saw her pick to put in power stand.

But for Jair Bolsonaro and his coalition, the challenge is due to the runoff election, during which they say there were “signs of irreparable … malfunction” in some electric voting machines.

Truckers are still blocking roads in support of Jair Bolsonaro or just in opposition to what they believe is a rigged election. People don’t see how corrupt, formerly imprisoned Lula could have won.

In Brazil, hundreds of truck drivers have come together to protest what they claim was a rigged presidential election in which their man, Jair Bolsonaro, lost. Take a look:pic.twitter.com/kkfHzb28fQ — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) November 20, 2022

This is a movement of the likes I’ve never seen. The people of Brazil are still protesting peacefully, with the overwhelming maj of the people in the streets.

Bolsonaro didn’t want to go here but can not deny what he see’s. pic.twitter.com/m8O2jKSoTH — Bobby S Link 🇺🇸 (@BobbysL1nk) November 22, 2022

As Trudeau did in Canada, the Superior Court is seizing protester funds.

Brazil’s Supreme Court is seizing funds from protesters who won’t accept Bolsonaro’s defeat. Biden no doubt taking notes. https://t.co/HYFXsD7Y53 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 17, 2022

