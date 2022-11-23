Kamala Stands Strong Against China Thanking Laborers Carrying Dead Fish

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Palawan on Tuesday, November 22, at the end of her three-day Philippine visit to send a message to China.

While in the Philippines, she vowed that the US would stay committed to the Philippines. Harris traveled to Palawan because the island faces the South China Sea. It was meant to serve as a symbolic warning to China as it bullies the region.

Allegedly, “at stake is the international rules-based order, the livelihood of communities, and the prosperity of America.”

It was so important that she needed to stand on shore greeting laborers carting dead fish in baskets on their heads. She kept saying, “hello,” and “thank you.” Why? Because nothing says we stand strong against China like thanking laborers with baskets of dead fish?

The Chinese Communists must be shaking in their boots.

Kamala Harris cackles in approval as filthy impoverished day laborers are paraded past her with dead animals “Hello. Thank you.” She says. Awkward. So cringe.

She’s so bad at this.pic.twitter.com/tOD0nTGFwj — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 23, 2022

Here she is, cackling with her sister, pretending what she said was funny when it wasn’t.

So this is what Kamala Harris and her sister were laughing at this whole time??😭😭😭😭😭😭😭it wasn’t even that funny I am CRYING pic.twitter.com/UwYsvtVNoe — Daniel Aether🇳🇬 (@DanielOkungbow2) November 13, 2022

Related