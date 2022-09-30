Jake Sullivan Assures Reporters We’re Ready for Direct War

During a press conference today, Jake Sullivan said we are prepared for war if Russia attacks. We will act decisively. The administration will also protect all NATO territories. What about US territory?

The borders are still open, and Russians, Chinese, Iranians, and other people from enemy countries are pouring in. They are not tracked and are free to roam anywhere. Even if they don’t blow us up, they can destroy our political system. The people coming in aren’t all nice Hispanic service workers.

Jake Sullivan said he is concerned about Russian aggression. He has strengthened NATO territory, but oddly enough, not our border as unvetted people pour across day and night. Does anyone see a problem here?

CBS’s @KathrynW5: “Are you concerned there could be attack on U.S. & western infrastructure of the Nordstream I incident?” Jake Sullivan: “We have to be concerned about the possibility of Russian action, Russian aggression against western infrastructure, western facilities.” pic.twitter.com/HvuW49k5Zd — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 30, 2022

A reporter asked if the US would actively enter the war if Putin nukes Ukraine. Sullivan said they talk with Russia privately.

Before this latest turn of events, Western officials have allegedly said that if Russia uses nukes in Ukraine, we might respond with conventional weapons.

.@JacquiHeinrich: "Do we run the risk, though, if we're not moving more firepower to Europe rn that we would be unprepared for a serious a response if he were to take that kind of action tomorrow?" Jake Sullivan says Biden "moved a substantial number…to Europe" before & since. pic.twitter.com/WHub9CXQ4i — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 30, 2022

A reporter wants to know if we are prepared for war. Sullivan claims we have “enhanced” force power and the “capacity to…respond.”

The sad thing is that the US administration — that surrendered Afghanistan to 7th-century thugs — seems to be prepared for war with a nuclear nation allied with China. The US has no desire to negotiate and never has. They rejected diplomacy from day one. They’d rather prepare for a war that could end in world devastation.

.@JacquiHeinrich: “Do we run the risk, though, if we’re not moving more firepower to Europe rn that we would be unprepared for a serious a response if he were to take that kind of action tomorrow?” Jake Sullivan says Biden “moved a substantial number…to Europe” before & since. pic.twitter.com/WHub9CXQ4i — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 30, 2022

Sullivan was asked about the Nord Stream attack.

Jake said “unequivocally” that what Russia is saying about the US and other nations is false, but Russia knows that. In other words, no NATO nation did it, and they think Russia did it.

NATO may blame Russia no matter what they find out. Why would Russia go into heavy NATO territory to blow up its own pipeline?

.@JacquiHeinrich: “Do we run the risk, though, if we’re not moving more firepower to Europe rn that we would be unprepared for a serious a response if he were to take that kind of action tomorrow?” Jake Sullivan says Biden “moved a substantial number…to Europe” before & since. pic.twitter.com/WHub9CXQ4i — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 30, 2022

Do you think we did the tiniest bit to make this all come about?

Remember that time Biden delivered a formal address in Warsaw, Poland and during the big dramatic crescendo, right at the end, he passionately demanded the overthrow of Putin? What effect do you think that might’ve had on the trajectory of this situation — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) September 30, 2022

Dare exhibit the slightest hint of critical thinking? You’re a “Putin agent.” Scrutinize war-related escalations in the control of your own government? “Pro-Russia.” Refrain from irrational hysteria? You’re secretly genocidal It’s all been done before. It’s all they ever have pic.twitter.com/eEINqte3zx — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) September 30, 2022

Nord Stream 2 smoking gun evidence pic.twitter.com/q1Y1ZnVgd6 — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.substack.com (@JordanSchachtel) September 30, 2022

Related