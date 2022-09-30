Putin Tells Chanting Crowds His Ukraine Land Grab Is Forever!

As Russian President Putin annexed four regions of Ukraine, crowds chanted, “Russia! Russia! Russia!” Putin changed the Russian constitution so that once land is annexed, it can never again be ceded back.
During his speech today, he said these eastern and southern provinces are now part of Russia “forever.” He boasted that the referendums were accomplished in line with the UN charter on self-determination for all peoples and vowed, “They have made their choice… this is the only path to peace. We will protect our land using all our forces, and we will protect their security. We will, of course, rebuild all destroyed towns and continue building hospitals, theaters, and schools.”
Does anyone believe the vote was legitimate?
Putin told the large chanting audience of top officials at Saint George’s Hall at the Grand Kremlin Palace of Moscow that there are now “four new regions of Russia” – a fait accompli that the Ukrainian government and its Western backers are rejecting, also on fresh reports that pro-Kremlin forces have suffered more setbacks in Donetsk in particular.
He called for Ukraine President Zelensky to negotiate now that he had taken over about 15% of Ukraine’s land, including cities and ports. We are heading for World War III with pronoun imbeciles running our military, a deranged President, and no money.
Ukraine President Zelensky signed up for NATO today.
Of course those in the Donbass would vote overwhelmingly to enter Russia. Countless interviews of people there have said they’ve waited eight years for such a vote. Considering the atrocities committed by Ukraine since 2014 it is no wonder. Ukraine has literally leveled entire villages along the Grey Zone. Recently they have bombed three of the four hotels in Donetsk city. Two caravans from Kharkiv and Kherson were shelled killing scores of people and injuring many more. Of course the West doesn’t want to hear any of this.