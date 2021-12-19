Jake Sullivan Brags About “Safely and Effectively” Withdrawing from Afghanistan

NSA Jake Sullivan gave a speech on Friday at the Council on Foreign Relations, by putting lipstick on the Afghanistan withdrawal pig. The withdrawal involved not only military deaths and civilian peril, but it disgraced the United States before the whole world, weakening us with our enemies.

“Standing here in December, that strategic decision remains the right decision,” he said.

“For the first time in 20 years, there are no U.S. troops in harm’s way in Afghanistan this holiday season. We safely and effectively drew down our diplomatic presence. We lifted tens of thousands of vulnerable Afghans to safety in a unique American example of capacity, commitment, and sheer logistics.”

Most agreed that we should pull out but no one agreed with the way it was done, leaving Americans behind to their deaths, and abandoning valuable air bases including strategically-located Bagram. Even worse, we left billions of dollars of weapons and planes to the terrorists, making them the best-equipped military in the region, perhaps the world.

The US generals even killed an innocent family, claiming they were terrorists, lied about it, and then, after they admitted it, they said no one was responsible for it.

As if that wasn’t enough, we are giving them millions in aid, after pretending they were the kinder, gentler, professional Taliban.

Reactions to his comments were all negative.

Watch Jake Sullivan rewrite history as Joseph Stalin smiles from the depths of Hell:

