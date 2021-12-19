MSM’s Collapsing Without Donald Trump to Kick Around

















“Newspapers, television, all forms of media will tank if I’m not there,” Trump predicted in 2017, “because without me, their ratings are going down the tubes.” Bill O’Reilly made the same prediction over and over. We knew They were correct. It doesn’t take a brain surgeon to figure it out.

IT HAS COME TO PASS

Politico’s readership has reportedly declined the greatest amount by a whopping 48 percent.

The Washinton Post‘s page views are reportedly fewer by 28 percent, followed by the New York Times at 15 percent, then the Wall Street Journal and Vox Media at nine percent.

As Trump is canceled on Twitter and Facebook, reducing his ability to immediately create a headline for the media, the amount of the Post’s digital subscribers has reportedly declined by nearly 300,000.

They did him a favor by canceling him. That was the fodder the media needed to torch Donald Trump.

Now, they’re reduced to making up stories about Trump allegedly as a racist, anti-Semitic – the usual, but without him, it isn’t drawing clicks.

According to the data, currently, only 3 out of 10 most read articles within the Washington Post’s home page in 2021 were political coverage. Compared to 2019 where 50 of the most-read articles on the home page were political “news.”

A Washington Post internal review also revealed that traffic from non-subscribers to the website has declined by a whopping 35% within the last two years. “Active subscribers are coming less often, and when they do come, they consume fewer page-views.”

They’re gradually trying to find something else to report on besides Trump, but they really can’t be trusted and they’re boring.

“We’ve been deliberate in our strategy work and are seeing the results of our investments across the company, particularly with the growth of the newsroom, the broadening of our coverage, and the sophistication of our storytelling tools,” a Post spokesperson told the Journal.

The Post’s statement also indicated it’s hired a third party to audit and study the paper’s news coverage of Joe Biden’s presidency.

“Traffic from subscribers is growing, but not fast enough to make up that difference,” the Wall Street Journal analyzed. “From October 2019 to October 2021, digital subscribers increased by 56%, but subscriber page views only increased by 6% during that period.

CNN, which ironically declared war against number 45 for his entire first term, is the cable network most affected by Trump’s sudden departure from the political landscape, losing nearly 45% of its prime-time audience according to Nielsen Media Research.

Even MSNBC, which has the biggest concentration of far-left viewers, lost nearly 26% of its audience since Trump left the scene.

WATCH:

Related















