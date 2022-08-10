James Gagliano Says the Warrant Is “Earth-Shattering” for Trump

Ret. Special Agent James Gagliano, a law enforcement analyst for legacy media and CNN, said on CBS News that he was “absolutely stunned” with the raid of Mar-a-Lago.

During an interview on CBS, he noted that on the search warrant it was called “beyond special circumstances.”

“For a former president, this is just earth-shattering news,” he asserted. “I share the feeling of being absolutely stunned.”

Mr. Gagliano added, “We better have the goods.”

Former President Donald Trump’s alleged improper handling of White House records while he was in office and after he decamped to Florida is allegedly behind the raid on his White House office.

The law governing the records-keeping responsibilities of presidents is the Presidential Records Act, which was enacted in 1978 and requires any memos, letters, emails and other documents related to the president’s duties be preserved and given to the National Archives and Records Administration at the end of an administration.

The Archives has allegedly revealed that Trump tore up documents while in office, some of which were pieced back together by White House records management officials. Those might be the pieces of printed papers found in the toilet by someone tied to a Trump-hating reporter.

The Archives also said he brought with him more than a dozen boxes of items and letters to Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach, Florida, residence, after leaving office last year. The boxes were retrieved by the Archives last month, the agency said. Donald Trump arranged for it through his lawyer.

“THEY ARE TREATING HIM LIKE ANY OTHER CRIMINAL SUSPECT AND THAT’S HIGH DRAMA.”

FULL SEGMENT

Before the raid, Sen. Grassley cornered the FBI on their failure to do anything about the Hunter Biden laptop.

