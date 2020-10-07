James O’Keefe blasts Fox 9 Minnesota, demands a retraction of their hit piece

Before you read this, you should know Fox 9 Minnesota is not Murdoch’s Fox News. CBS appears to be in charge. They run some awfully vicious articles against the right. They ran one claiming James O’Keefe bribed a subject of one of his films. The person filmed has ties to Rep. Ilhan Omar.

O’Keefeis preparing a huge defamation lawsuit this week.

Will be filing a huge defamation lawsuit this week. Most journalists have become systemically corrupt. I will fight them in court and bring them to justice, all the way to a jury verdict. My team will fight for the truth in news at any cost, and we will do alone, if necessary. — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 6, 2020

WATCH O’KEEFE DESCRIBE THE MANY ‘MISTAKES’ IN REPORTING BY FOX 9

Fox 9 claimed Project Veritas bribed the lead character in the story, Liban Osman. O’Keefe is demanding a retraction. The reporter had the facts and misreported anyway.

Fox 9 made so many mistakes, it’s laughable.

Watch:

FOX 9 IS VERY ANGRY

The MSM isn’t in the journalism business. They are in the ‘make money and activism’ business.

They wrote prior to this: James O’Keefe, of the conservative propaganda operation Project Veritas, was back in the public spotlight and once again making an incendiary allegation: There was major election fraud in Minneapolis.

Nothing biased in that reporting we say sarcastically.

Watch:

THE NY TIMES SMEAR MERCHANTS

O’Keefe mentioned suing the NY Times for defamation and he should. It was vile. The title is, “Project Veritas Video Was a ‘Coordinated Disinformation Campaign,’ Researchers Say”.

The author is very conspiratorial. She questions the timing and complains that he teased what was in the video before it was released. And she mentions that the My Pillow guy also mentioned when it would be released.

SO WHAT?

She quotes a conspiracy theory of Alex Stamos: “It’s a great example of what a coordinated disinformation campaign looks like: pre-seeding the ground and then simultaneously hitting from a bunch of different accounts at once,” Mr. Stamos said.

The fact is O’Keefe is censored and vilified by all left-wing media and he needs to be creative to get his film visible to the public. He was just publicizing it. So what?

The entire article is nonsense and conjecture. Let the people decide if they want to watch his clips and buy into them. Why does the media have the right to manipulate the public and claim that anyone they disagree with is spreading disinformation?