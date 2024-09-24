James O’Keefe Detained & Released for Trespass in Vermont

The Vermont State Police have reported that OMG guerilla journalist James O’Keefe was served with a trespass notice Monday evening in Jericho, a suburb of Vermont’s largest city, Burlington. He was trying to interview a border patrol agent at his home.

The editor of the Vermont Daily Chronicle, Mr. Page, reported that O’Keefe had a mic and that someone appeared to be taping.

James O’Keefe posted on X:

My team and I have been detained near the Canadian border by the Vermont State Police.

I’m announcing something big. It’s not a video—it’s something I’ve been working on for a year.

I’ll be on stage in Fort Worth, Texas, with Tucker Carlson tomorrow to make the announcement. Stay tuned.

The northern border is becoming more popular with people coming illegally.

A trailer just dropped. TCN probably has the rights to the video when it is released.

Child trafficking is the worst aspect of this tragic open-border policy. Young, innocent children are being destroyed. It looks like James O’Keefe is pursuing it. Don’t blame the agents, blame the people responsible and you know who they are. They’re soulless.

O’Keefe probably has whistleblowers or undercover journalists on it.

We will post more when the information comes out.