Pastor Claims Jesus Would Have Blessed Those Who Abort Babies

This sacrilegious pastor claimed if Jesus had given his sermon today, he might have said, “Blessed are those who end pregnancies.” She compared Jesus to an abortion doula [pregnancy coach].
This pastor supports abortion to the moment of birth and was happy about her two abortions.
She is twisted. Her religion mustn’t have standards for pastors, or it’s a progressive church. They exist to ruin religion.