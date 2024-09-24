Pastor Claims Jesus Would Have Blessed Those Who Abort Babies

M DOWLING
10

This sacrilegious pastor claimed if Jesus had given his sermon today, he might have said, “Blessed are those who end pregnancies.” She compared Jesus to an abortion doula [pregnancy coach].

This pastor supports abortion to the moment of birth and was happy about her two abortions.

She is twisted. Her religion mustn’t have standards for pastors, or it’s a progressive church. They exist to ruin religion.


2 Comments
