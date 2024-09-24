Calls for an Amendment to Plan for Mass Casualty of Congressmen

Independent journalist Leo Hohmann pointed this out on his substack. The Washington Post reported that lawmakers want to amend the Constitution in case of a mass casualty event that would require replacing dead congresspeople.

Mr. Hohmann wants to know what they might know that we don’t know.

“Imagine the unthinkable: a mass shooting of members of Congress that leaves a large swath of the country unrepresented and shifts the balance of political power in Washington. In the current political environment, such an outbreak of violence is not as unthinkable as it used to be, according to a bipartisan collection of House members. The attempted assassination of members at a congressional baseball team practice in 2017, the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, a dramatic spike in threats against members, and, most recently, a possible second assassination attempt against former president Donald Trump highlight the need for Congress to ensure it can continue to govern in the aftermath of mass violence, they said.”

They don’t have to amend the Constitution to do that. They can pass a law.

The Post article is concerning to us at the Sentinel because the Post has strong government connections, and we now know that assassination teams are running loose. With open borders, no one should be surprised if the worst happens.

As Mr. Hohmann said, they are the Operation Mockingbird media.

Four congressmen called for an amendment. That is a difficult process. Why not try for a law? Why go the impossible route?

To address such a scenario, these four House members — two Republicans and two Democrats — are pushing an unlikely solution: a constitutional amendment that would allow members to be replaced quickly in the event of a mass-casualty event. The congressmen believe the Continuity Amendment, as they call it, would help discourage an attack to sway the balance of power. Rep. Derek Kilmer teamed up with Reps. Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio), William Timmons (R-S.C.), and Emanuel Cleaver II (D-Mo.) What kind of chatter are they hearing, and why is no one closing the border???