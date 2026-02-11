James O’Keefe Nemesis: Spied for the FBI & Wanted to Kill O’Keefe

The man who tried to destroy James O’Keefe, Matthew Tyrmand, a former Project Veritas board member, admits he was an FBI and SDNY informant against O’Keefe.

On video, he says O’Keefe is evil and wanted him in prison or dead. At one point, Tyrmand wanted to carve out O’Keefe’s heart and eat it.

The level of hate from Mr. Tyrmand is extremely shocking.

He thinks most people on the Right are corrupt, including Charlie Kirk. He is the only one who isn’t corrupt and is on all sides. Tyrmand got a call from the FBI saying he was on an enemy list, so he fed the SDNY “tons of shit,” and that’s why he did it: to “get him in prison,” meaning O’Keefe. Tyrmand said all the FBI agents are wonderful. He never met a bad one.

Tyrmand’s response to Charlie’s murder was that he wished it was O’Keefe.

There’s a lot more if you can spare half an hour.