Mass Shooter at a British Columbia School: a Male Who Wore a Dress

On Tuesday afternoon, a school shooting in British Columbia left at least nine people dead and at least 25 injured. Some reports say ten are dead and 35 are injured. He killed two at a home and between 7 and 10 at the school.

According to the police, one of the dead was the shooter, and two other people were also found dead in a home near Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, where the shooting took place. Two of the people injured in the shooting were airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has expressed his devastation over the violence, writing on X: “I am devastated by today’s horrific shootings in Tumbler Ridge, B.C. My prayers and deepest condolences are with the families and friends who have lost loved ones to these horrific acts of violence.”

They have extremely strict gun laws in British Columbia.

The shooter was wearing a dress but was a biological male.

The attacker has not yet been named, and their motive remains unclear. An emergency alert described the shooter as a “female in a dress with brown hair.”

No details on the victims or killer from the police yet, except for this tentative report from the killer’s relative, who named Jesse Strang, a transgender:

🇨🇦 Heartbreaking: Students barricaded classrooms for hours during Tumbler Ridge massacre.

Mechanics teacher hid 15 kids with benches. 9 victims dead (incl. children), 25+ hurt. Shooter Jesse Strang (17-18) identified by family. Prayers for healing. 🕯️ #TumblerRidge https://t.co/r4mOHctCsa — Global Flash Alert (@GlobalFlashHQ) February 11, 2026

Jesse Strang, 18, Unofficially Identified

According to Juno News, the suspect’s uncle, Russell G. Strang, confirmed that Jesse Strang was responsible for the shooting that left 10 people dead, including the suspect. However, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police has not yet officially confirmed the name of the suspect in its public briefings.

Media reports indicate that a public YouTube account believed to be associated with Jesse Strang displayed the transgender flag and used “she/her” pronouns. These details have circulated widely on social media platforms in the hours following the identification.

Another report here.