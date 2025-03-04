Some Dems Plan to Act Like Blooming Idiots Tonight

Democrats are planning to destroy Donald Trump’s speech tonight by misbehaving. They aren’t looking to work with the administration or doing anything to help America. Their disruptions will include noisemakers, handclappers, signs, eggs, red cards, heckling, and walkouts, reports Axios.

After four years of horrible inflation, they want to throw around eggs or egg cartons to pretend Donald Trump caused the problem of pricey eggs after Joe Biden and some of his people, like Kathy Hochul, killed the chickens.

Reportedly, not every Democrat wants this behavior. Some allegedly want to bring people to make a point but not this insanity.

Some Democrats really need therapy.

Lawmakers told Axios that some members have told colleagues they may walk out of the chamber when Trump says specific lines they find objectionable. Criticism of transgender kids was brought up as a line in the sand that could trigger members to storm out, according to a House Democrat.

Democrats want to continue carving up children in the name of transgenderism before they can give reasonable consent.

They’re lining up their army of crazies to protest outside to steal the thunder and make people think Donald Trump is causing chaos.

I hope the Dem men wear pink.

A MASSIVE crowd of protestors has formed in DC, calling for President Trump to be impeached and for Elon Musk to be deported.pic.twitter.com/5CInuOo0t1 — George (@BehizyTweets) March 4, 2025

They are all going to wear pink, sometimes white or black. They love color symbols. They say they’re powerful, passionate, blah, blah, blah. They know the tariffs need time to work and will get worse before they get better, so they are exploiting the short-term effects.

Democrats are planning to wear pink to protest President Trump’s speech tonight. “We’re powerful, passionate, and pissed off. Pink is the color of protest. It is a color of women’s power and persistence. Trump is raising costs, not lowering them, and we will push back.” pic.twitter.com/4Y8t0dj5qh — George (@BehizyTweets) March 4, 2025

We can expect screaming loons, sad, crying people who lost jobs, signs with nasty claims, and who knows what else.

They didn’t care about the out-of-work people when the unvaxxed were fired.

