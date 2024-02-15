James Woods Does It Again & Fani Willis Is Toast

You’ve seen this clip below from Maze Moore that James Woods posted, but it never grows old. Fani Willis is in court today trying to hang on to her role as Donald Trump’s prosecutor. Willis is toast. She lied to the court.

Willis and her beau, Nathan Wade, are coordinating with the White House and the J6 panel.

It’s game over for Fani:

Fani is likely a criminal who lied to the court.

The case somewhat rests on her trips with her paramour.

Wade stormed out of the hearing.


