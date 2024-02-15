James Woods Does It Again & Fani Willis Is Toast

You’ve seen this clip below from Maze Moore that James Woods posted, but it never grows old. Fani Willis is in court today trying to hang on to her role as Donald Trump’s prosecutor. Willis is toast. She lied to the court.

Willis and her beau, Nathan Wade, are coordinating with the White House and the J6 panel.

#ThrowbackThursday This aged as well as month old milk. Fani Willis preaching morality… pic.twitter.com/sE0jrIGxUE — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 15, 2024

It’s game over for Fani:

“GAME OVER” for Fulton County DA Fani Willis, declares MSNBC legal analyst: “This is epic. This is monumental. She will be disqualified. This is a huge deal.” pic.twitter.com/m70i0wmezF — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 15, 2024

Fani is likely a criminal who lied to the court.

NEW: Former Fulton County DA employee and friend of Fani Willis since college says she was definitely in a relationship with Nathan Wade since 2019. This completely contradicts the filings of Wade and Willis in which they claimed it began in 2022. Giving false statements to the… pic.twitter.com/mt5FUIDqUu — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 15, 2024

The case somewhat rests on her trips with her paramour.

BREAKING: Nathan Wade testifies that he paid for all the vacations he took with Fani Willis with his business credit card. And that she then reimbursed him in CASH. This what at a time he was getting paid by Willis’ office for the prosecution of Trump. pic.twitter.com/9DUq3hedOX — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 15, 2024

Wade stormed out of the hearing.

MUST WATCH: FANI WILLIS’S LOVER STORMS OUT OF THE COURTROOM DURING EVIDENTIARY HEARING! The evidentiary hearing into Fulton County DA Fani Willis and her relationship with prosecutor Nathan Wade, who was paid by Fani via taxpayer money to work on President Trump’s RICO… pic.twitter.com/9qoogdwZH7 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) February 15, 2024

