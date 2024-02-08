James Woods Does It Again! Calls Out the “Vermin”

James Woods nailed it again. He linked to Hillary’s interview with Alex Wagner and wrote, “Having this bitter hag hate you is like a seal of approval. Tucker Carlson is scaring all the right vermin.”

He’s absolutely correct.

Having this bitter hag hate you is like a seal of approval. Tucker Carlson is scaring all the right vermin. pic.twitter.com/vwwejaUFez — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 8, 2024

“Useful Idiot, Puppy Dog, Fifth Column”

During the interview, Hillary suggested that interviewing Putin is like being his puppet, and she also tied the right wing into it. She’s very clever at deception. She hasn’t even heard the interview. Why are the “vermin” so afraid of interviewing Putin?

“Well,” said Hill, “it shows me what I think we’ve all known: he’s what’s called a ‘useful idiot.’ I mean, if you actually read what’s being said on Russian media, they make fun of him. He’s like a puppy dog. You know, after having been fired from so many outlets in the United States, I would not be surprised if he emerges with a contract with an outlet because he is a ‘useful idiot.’

She continued. “It’s really quite sad that not just somebody like Tucker Carlson, who has, as I said, been fired so many times because he seems unable to correlate his reporting with the truth, but also because it’s a sign that there are people in this country right now who are like a fifth column for Vladimir Putin. And why? I don’t know. Why are certain Republicans throwing their lot in…Why are other Americans basically believing Putin…Why did Trump believe Putin more than our eleven intelligence agencies?”

Hillary is evil.

By the way, Russian media is calling him one of the honest Western journalists. They’re not calling him a puppy dog.

Who Are the Useful Idiots?

This is the same media who says Tucker Carlson shouldn’t interview Putin. Wild times we live in pic.twitter.com/vRmOKMUASu — Travis (@Travis_in_Flint) February 8, 2024

