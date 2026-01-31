Media’s Fake News: Alex Pretti Was an American Hero

Over a photo of an attractive young woman in a mob holding a professionally printed sign saying, “Alex Pretti was an American Hero,” Yahoo’s headline reads, “Thousands rally in Minneapolis as immigration anger boils.”

The first paragraph reads: “Thousands of protesters rallied in Minneapolis on Friday in the latest show of anger over US President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown, as a prominent journalist was charged over his coverage of protests in the northern city.”

The first quote is from a radical protester: “I don’t think our federal government should be terrorizing our people like this,” Sushma Santhana, 24, told AFP as demonstrators chanted “our streets!” around her.

The AFP article continued in the same vein, mentioning Springsteen’s horrible Minneapolis song.

The reporter claims the anger is boiling over. The New York City rally was a mere 7,000 pinkos marching in a city of eight or nine million leftists. A million of those residents are here illegally.

I don’t see how we survive with this corrupt media.

Pretti – May He Rest In Peace – Was No Hero

Alex Pretti was a seasoned radical obstructionist.

Pretti was no hero, but the media is doing a great job of demonizing the agents who confronted him 11 days before his death and on the day of his death.

Alex Pretti came to obstruct and taunt armed agents with a serious 9mm gun. Pretti brought his Sig Sauer P320 AXG Combat, two loaded magazines, and another magazine in the pistol. His gun had a laser sight. It’s wonderful to see the left supporting gun rights in his case, but anyone who shoots knows you don’t bring a gun like that unless you think you might use it. He was more than the usual gun enthusiast.

If you come armed like that and obstruct the police, you are clearly at fault and putting yourself at grave risk. Don’t do it. It’s illegal, and it’s endangering others. It’s a legal and moral lapse and a display of intellectual stupidity. The groups that train these people are setting them up.

Pretti was extremely nasty and violent with agents 11 days before his death. The media is now claiming that ‘witnesses’ say the agents were aggressive, and that is why he became violent. Conveniently, there is no video of that. They only have the ‘witness ‘, who was also a protester.

Will he get a gold coffin and billboards with Pretti depicted as a saint?

The Manufactured Anger

The boiling anger is heavily funded, some of it by foreigners, and always by people on the far left like Neville Roy Singham.

The protests are never protests. They block streets and threaten independent reporters, but everyone is just so grateful they didn’t burn everything down yet.

The “rock legend” Springsteen has always been very far left on every issue. And his song stinks – truly. He has adopted a country accent and style for it. The far left wants to ruin country music, traditionally more right-leaning. You can hear it on this link.

In his new anti-ICE song, “Streets of Minneapolis” Bruce Springsteen says “they killed and roamed” and vows to “remember the names of those who died, on the streets of Minneapolis.” Why didn’t Laken Riley, Rachel Morin, and Jocelyn Nungaray get a song? Is getting r-ped and… pic.twitter.com/7vhdbIUsUm — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) January 29, 2026

Who’s the Fascist?

Megyn Kelly said on her show, “His net worth is over $1 billion. His primary residence is a sprawling 127-acre estate in Colts Neck… He’ll be doing the revolution remotely and with his guitar, but the rest of you should definitely put your lives on the line.”

The so-called witnesses the media quotes are almost always from protesters and rioters themselves.

They call us fascists when they are the ones trying to silence all opposition. However, defining us as fascists makes the police the enemy. It’s all quite logical.

Many of these people believe Americans are racists and fascists. And President Trump is Hitler or Mussolini or both. They believe it or want to. They don’t see themselves as far left. They see the center and the right as far right, or at least they say that so they can continue to attack us and everything we have built.

Finally, using trained mobs and radicalizing the populace to go after political enemies is fascism and comes under the umbrella term “color revolution.”