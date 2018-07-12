James Woods Excoriates “Vermin”, “Disgraced Cheater” Peter Strzok

Conservative firebrand and actor James Woods was very succinct and accurate in describing what happened in Thursday’s hearings. He also portrayed agent Peter Strzok quite well, and he did it all in a tweet.

Woods tweeted: “At least this vermin bares his fangs with impunity. He did the deed and couldn’t care less what his country thinks. It’s #Nadler and the other enablers who truly disgust decent Americans. This guy just is what he is, forever a footnote to history as a disgraced cheater and mole.”

He added in another tweet, “What is more dangerous than an internal mole working feverishly to befoul the integrity of a presidential election? # StrzokHearing“

At least this vermin bares his fangs with impunity. He did the deed and couldn’t care less what his country thinks. It’s #Nadler and the other enablers who truly disgust decent Americans. This guy just is what he is, forever a footnote to history as a disgraced cheater and mole. pic.twitter.com/2Vsm61jy2v — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 12, 2018

Representative Jerry Nadler was out of control obstructing the hearing today. The Democrats were desperate to keep the truth from coming out. James Woods responded to that as well.

“Wow. The # Democrats are scared to death. Watching these weasels squirm and squeal in broad daylight is amazing.” He enjoyed it: “Watching the # # Democrats squirm and weasel around is a true joy. Campaign video fodder for #2018,” he tweeted.

Democrats resisted, obfuscated and obstructed at the hearing. Jerry Nadler was among the most obnoxious.