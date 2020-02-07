James Woods Is BACK and on Fire! Watch out AOC

Actor and conservative firebrand James Woods is back on Twitter and he is on fire. He’s been gone a year asking questions with his usual irreverence. His launch includes a nod to communista Ocasio-Cortez and all the rest of them. Here is a sampling.

I’ve tried so hard this past year to live without the wealth of knowledge available on Twitter, but this kind of blazing insight can be found nowhere else, so… I’m back! #AOCStillAMoron pic.twitter.com/kB0oDXmArB — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020

When the only thing separating #HillaryClinton from the presidency is your heartbeat, start writing your will… https://t.co/zAH3qrqMhh — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020

Actually Italian grandmothers are loving, charming, and endowed with the wisdom of the ages. Speaker Pelosi’s classless gesture bore none of those qualities. I’m not casting aspersions on your mother personally, however, given her obvious condition. https://t.co/qqHqhepNwN — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020

Poor Bernie. They aren’t going to let this poor old fool win no matter what he does. He sold his soul to Hillary for a crappy house on a lake in 2016, and the devil will take her due. They will never let you have it, Bernie. The fix is in. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020

Not enough room in the Warren TeePee for women of color? Not a surprise, considering what a liar and hypocrite she has been since, well, forever… https://t.co/c84h0HH2pZ — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020

I was on vacation awhile, avoiding the news. How’d the #Mueller thing work out? The #impeachment scam? Who won the #Iowa caucuses? Is #MichaelAvenatti still a contender for the Democratic nomination for President? How’s #JeffreyEpstein doing? — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020

I simply can’t express how honored I am by the kindness and warmth I have received by so many of my Twitter friends tonight. You are genuinely such fine people. Thank you. I am in tears. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020

I would, but your mom’s in there with the Fifth Infantry… #INSTABLOCK https://t.co/L9hXdPcETW — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020

Your mom was polishing the night guard’s knob… #INSTABLOCK https://t.co/EbuUY0Z5tt — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020

And hopefully you will eventually be victorious in your quest to bring the #RapistClinton to justice. We will stand by you until he is behind bars (hopefully monitored by the same guards who watched over Jeffrey Epstein). https://t.co/SmgcJ1Mrhp — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020