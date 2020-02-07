Democrats Push Bill to Remake the USA with Foreign Criminals

H.R.5383 The New Way Forward Act protects dangerous felons from deportation and gives previously deported criminals a “right to come home” at your expense. It will be the biggest lure for criminals to immigrate to the U.S. ever conceived.

It allows dangerous felons to remain in the U.S., decriminalizes illegal border crossings, and makes internal enforcement nearly impossible. Forgeries of passports is not a deportable offense, and it will be almost impossible to deport a gay or transgender, a person under 21 years or over 60, people who don’t speak English if an interpreter is not available, and so on. The Act is also retroactive.

Anti-immigration judges get to make the final decisions if a person gets to remain.

And that’s not all.

THE NEW WAY FORWARD ACT [TO REMAKE AMERICA]

Forty-four Democrats are sponsoring the legislation designed to “make a whole new country,” Tucker Carlson said on his show. Sponsors include Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib and some, but not all, of the furthest left Democrats. It will allow foreign criminals to come into the country and remain, and not just minor criminals, but also violent, dangerous criminals.

It is the single most radical legislation ever proposed in this country. “Convictions should not mean deportations,” the bill reads. The bill targets serious felony convictions as not eligible for deportation.

Rep. Jesus Chuy Garcia [a communist sympathizer or actual communist with a long history with the Democratic Socialists of America] is explicit about this. He boasts it will break the prison-to-deportation pipeline.

Most Americans want that pipeline.

These Democrats want criminals who will support them, and if Americans get robbed, raped, brutalized, terrorized, murdered, it’s not as important as keeping criminals in the USA. We have already begun to do this in our sanctuary cities.

DECRIMINALIZING ILLEGAL ENTRY

Under this act, child molestation, robbery, fraud, and aggravated felonies are no longer automatic grounds to deport. There will no longer be any crime automatically eligible for deportation. As for forgery of a passport, that will not be eligible under any conditions.

A five-year sentence might make them eligible were it not for another clause.

OPEN BORDERS IMMIGRATION JUDGES DECIDE IN THE END

Even the five-year requirement they put in place is null and void if an immigration judge says it is to keep a family together or for other humanitarian purposes or “when it is otherwise in the public interest.”

Anti-immigration judges would have a blank check to open the borders and American citizens would have nothing to say about it.

THE CRIMINALS WHO WILL HAVE MORE RIGHTS THAN CITIZENS

Drug addiction is currently grounds for deportation, but the new act would eliminate that. Currently, criminals involved in drugs and moral turpitude (like child molestation) are denied the right to immigrate here. The new act abolishes that.

A drug cartel leader could be released from prison and come legally or illegally since the Act decriminalizes illegal border crossings, even by those who keep doing it. The act declares criminalizing illegal border crossings is “white supremacist.”

The bill also effectively abolishes all existing enforcement in this country against illegal immigration. Before ICE could deport, they would have to prove in court that the illegal immigrant to be deported is dangerous or a flight risk. No prior criminal records can be used, and if they are gay or transgender, there are more hurdles. If they can’t speak English and an interpreter isn’t immediately available, they get a pass.

It would be much harder to arrest an illegal alien in this country than it is to arrest citizens, but citizens would pay the price.

CITIZENS MUST BRING THEM BACK AND PAY FOR IT

Taxpayer money would be used to bring deported criminals back into America. It creates a new “right,” The Right to Come Home, and orders the government to create a pathway for them to come home to their families in the United States as long as they would have been able to stay under the new law.

People guilty of sexual abuse, trafficking of weapons -people-drugs, and other crimes, even murder, hundreds of thousands of people would be given a ticket to the USA free of charge. They will get free healthcare upon arrival. All of the Democrat candidates agreed to give free healthcare to all illegal aliens.

It is an open invitation, one that begs criminals to immigrate to the United States.

The criminals become victims, and law enforcement becomes illegitimate, as do citizens and the country.

This is happening in the House of Representatives.

CNN, The NY Times, even alleged conservative news outfits like National Review, and other media are not mentioning it. Despite the fact that this will remake the country. It’s a non-event. One-fifth of the Democrat caucus is demanding it and no one in the media thinks it’s worth mentioning.

These monsters would be in charge forever.

Watch this clip and then read the bill here:

The New Way Forward Act is “designed to create a whole new country. The bill would entirely remake our immigration system with the explicit purpose of ensuring that criminals are able to move to the United States and settle here permanently with immunity.”pic.twitter.com/Sqx6Pvs1Mk — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) February 7, 2020