Andrew Weissmann admits on MSNBC he was “trying to get rid” of Trump

Robert Mueller’s top lieutenant in the Russia collusion probe admitted he was “trying to get rid of” President Trump by laying a perjury trap.

After his role in the Mueller probe was over, Andrew Weissmann wrote a book and signed up with NBC/MSNBC as an analyst.

Weissmann started in his new role at MSNBC by comparing President Trump to an Italian leader that they were trying to “get rid of.” He then bemoaned the fact that Trump wouldn’t sit down for an interview with him. As a result, Weissmann was deprived of the chance to ensnare him in a perjury trap.

In his natural whiney voice, Weissmann called the President a “demigod” and “amoral.”

insulting Trump by saying he was “mouthing off” earlier in the day, Weissmann said, “He never submitted to an interview, he never testified under oath — it’s true, the same happened in the Mueller case.”

“Why do you think that is?” MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace asked.

“There’s a classic reason,” Weissman replied. “There is legal jeopardy that attaches if you sit for an interview or if you say something under oath to federal prosecutors, to federal prosecutors, to the House, to the Senate — so if you notice, the president is happy to talk today about ‘oh, this is evil and these people are corrupt,’ but when it came time for him to put up or shut up, which is are you willing to actually say this under oath or even in an interview, he’s completely silent.”

The classic reason Weissmann was pushing for the interview was to set a perjury trap like the ones they set for General Flynn and others on Trump’s staff.

Whether he realizes it or not, Andrew Weissmann just admitted what we always knew: The purpose of the Mueller investigation was “trying to get rid of” President Trump and laying a perjury trap The President didn’t fall for it, and the truth WON pic.twitter.com/YcOWi9Bybz — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) February 6, 2020

