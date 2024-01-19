James Woods Names The Candidate We’re Fighting in 2024

M Dowling
James Woods captured the core issue in this presidential race in a few words. The Democrat Party has supported in-your-face sex and drug trafficking, massive immigration to water down the votes of Americans, high taxes to the point of theft, sided with criminals while ignoring victims, and promoted child sex slavery in this country.

The vaccine mandate is only part of it. Add to this the CBDCs, Digital IDs, Quarantine laws in blue cities, and the attacks on free speech, self-defense, and privacy.

Inhumane conditions in Manhattan

Apparently, this will be their voting base in the future. They even hate capitalism and want to partner up with globalists in the UN and World Economic Forum. In the meantime, massive immigration of unvetted thongs of people gets them seats in the House and an army to rampage through the streets against demonized Republicans.

It’s time for Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley to support Donald Trump. There is no path forward for anyone else, and we have to fight what the Democrat Party has become.

“It is irrelevant which Democrat runs in 2024, Joe Biden or Michelle Obama. It’s the party itself and its values, or lack thereof, you’re voting for or against. If you want sky-high taxes, a porous border, rampant crime, “vaccine” mandates, and rampant child abuse, vote Democrat,” he wrote. The candidate is the Democrat Party.

In response to James Woods’ comment was this post, and I found it stunning. Do you think he really believes this?


