Wild Ride: Seattle Man Accosts Officer, Steals Her Police Car

A female police lieutenant stopped for a routine pedestrian safety check in Seattle when the man she was checking on approached the police car and pulled her out, shoving her to the ground. Then he drove off in the patrol vehicle with the officer trying to open the door as he sped away.

A 15-20 minute chase followed until the police caught up with him. No one was seriously hurt.

The suspect was taken into custody as investigators probe his motive.

How about his motive is he’s crazy or on drugs? The man had been wandering aimlessly on a busy highway until he spotted the car. Police stopped him by slamming into the side of the patrol car. What are the chances he has a long history of bad behavior?

The girl police lieutenant offered no resistance.

The police aren’t allowed to release the criminal’s name.

